ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Saturday 'felt really good' about Colts' failed fourth-down call vs. Vikings

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WFa0_0jmNxQGk00

MINNEAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday isn’t second-guessing his decision.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 36-yard line, the Colts coach had three options at his fingertips.

Go for it, kick a field goal of roughly 54 yards, or punt. In five games as the Indianapolis interim coach, Saturday has been more likely than his predecessor to take the points, a promise he made in his introductory press conference.

Saturday saw only one choice this time. Indianapolis went for the first down, tried to pick it up by sneaking Matt Ryan and came up short, a decision that was upheld after a replay review following a challenge by Saturday.

“Long field goal, fourth-and-inches, man, I felt really good about that,” Saturday said. “I felt like we’d converted a bunch this season. We had the matchup we wanted. Would’ve closed the game out and ended the game.”

Doyel:Colts deserved this humiliating, historic loss vs. Vikings

Numerically-speaking, the decision was not that clear.

According to the fourth-down bot on Twitter, a numbers-based look at fourth-down probabilities created by The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin to process the numbers, the decision was a toss-up among all three options, although punting the ball was not one of the options Saturday seriously considered.

Each option carried advantages and drawbacks.

If the Colts had converted, Minnesota would have only been able to stop the clock with the two-minute warning, allowing Indianapolis to run out the rest of the time for the win, avoiding the worst collapse in NFL history.

But Indianapolis has also struggled in short-yardage all season long, and the Colts faltered badly on two third-and-short opportunities in the first half; Zack Moss runs that ended in big losses and led to field goals. Fail and Minnesota takes over at its own 36-yard line.

Kicking the field goal would have left roughly 2:15 on the clock.

But the Vikings would still have had no timeouts, and Minnesota would have been facing a two-score deficit of 11 points, rather than being able to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion.

Indianapolis kicker Chase McLaughlin was already 5-of-5 on the day, and the Colts’ only points of the second half had been a 52-yarder that McLaughlin blasted through the uprights early in the third quarter. McLaughlin has been money on long field goals all season, making 8 of 11 kicks from that distance; the eight field goals of 50-plus are the most in a single season by any kicker in Indianapolis history. Miss, however, and the Vikings get the ball at their own 44.

Fail on either side of that coin, and the Vikings get the ball on the Indianapolis 36-yard line with 2:19 left.

The way Saturday saw it, the decision was a no-brainer.

“I’m in, everybody’s in,” Saturday said. “We didn’t convert.”

On the ensuing drive, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook took a screen from Kirk Cousins and wove through the Indianapolis defense for a 64-yard touchdown, setting up a game-tying two-point conversion from Cousins to T.J. Hockenson to send the game to overtime. Minnesota would finish off the Colts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadspin

The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude

Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
DALLAS, TX
Marconews.com

Vikings will be 'iced out' for Saturday's game vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of weeks ago that they wanted the fans to wear white for a "Winter Whiteout" for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. The team wants the fans to all wear white to create a special atmosphere that we see consistently at the college level, more specifically at Penn State. Their whiteouts have become a staple of any college football bucket list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
WASHINGTON, DC
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news

The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios

Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Why the Colts Needed the Embarrassing Loss to the Vikings

At the time of writing this, it has been around 60 hours since Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal sailed through the uprights at U.S. Bank Stadium. That overtime field goal completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts, who led 33-0 at halftime, fell to the Minnesota Vikings 39-36. It was a collapse of epic proportions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WTHI

Former Sycamore Dafney joins Colts

Former Indiana State football player Dominique Dafney has signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. The tight end has spent time this season in Green Bay and Denver.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy