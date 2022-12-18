The 10-4 Cincinnati Bengals remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC North with their Week 15 win Sunday against the Buccaneers in Tampa.

The Baltimore Ravens, which entered the week in a tie for first with the Bengals, lost Saturday to the Browns in Cleveland .

As of now, No. 3 seed Cincinnati would face the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, and in second place in the AFC West).

The Miami Dolphins, also 8-6, would be the No. 7 seed. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins in September .

The 9-5 Ravens would earn the top seed (No. 5 overall) of the three AFC Wild Cards. Baltimore owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bengals because of a 19-17 win earlier this season. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Cincinnati in the final game of the regular season.

The Bills - the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot - lead the AFC East at 11-3. The 11-3 Chiefs clinched first place in the AFC West. Only the No. 1 seed in each conference gets a first-round bye in the NFL postseason.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati in sole possession of AFC North first place with win vs. Tampa, Baltimore loss