Greensboro man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say that the suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning.
As he was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached from the hitch of the truck.
The property owner was alerted to the attempted theft by his surveillance system and alerted deputies to Reagan’s location by calling 911.
Investigators say they intercepted Reagan's truck and attempted to pull him over. However, he continued to drive away and a high-speed chase began.
Investigators say the chase went through Rockingham County, Guilford County and Forsyth County before being discontinued due to safety concerns for the densely populated area they were in at the time.
Reagan has since been taken into custody and is being charged with the following:
- Felony flee to elude
- Driving while license revoked
- Failure to stop at a red light
- Driving left of center
- Felony larceny
- Felony possession of stolen goods
- Felony attempted larceny
- Injury to personal property
- Injury to real property
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page extended his thanks to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.
