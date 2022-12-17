ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KROC News

Hall of Famer Franco Harris Dies

PITTSBURGH -- Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored the "Immaculate Reception," considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris' son, Dok, told The Associated Press his father died overnight. No cause of death was given. His death comes...
KROC News

Carlos Correa Taps Brakes, Plots Course to New York Mets

Carlos Correa, in a stunning turn of events, has agreed on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, eschewing a previous 13-year agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a source confirmed to ESPN early Wednesday morning. The New York Post first reported the development. Correa agreed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy