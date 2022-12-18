ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
KTVZ

US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say

CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF GENERAL ANDRII NEBITOV, VESTI TELEGRAM, TWITTER, KHERSON REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE TELEGRAM, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or “dumb” bombs, into precision-guided “smart”...
KTVZ

‘Luck might have finally run out’ for holiday air travelers

Winter certainly is arriving with a bang in the United States. An arctic blast and bomb cyclone will push through most of the country as the season officially starts, and that’s bound to bring disruptions for millions of holiday travelers. In fact, just over 1,000 Thursday flights within, into...
KTVZ

READ: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, marking his first visit outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February. Read his remarks as transcribed by CNN. Dear Americans in all states, cities, and communities, all those who value freedom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

India on alert for new variants as Covid wave sweeps China

India’s health minister has advised the public to take precautions against Covid-19, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks, as the country remains on alert for potential new variants that could emerge from the wave of infections sweeping neighboring China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Parliament that India...
KTVZ

5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19

Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy