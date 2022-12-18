Read full article on original website
8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season
Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Crumbl Cookies Just Dropped An Eggnog Flavor In Time For The Holidays
You don't have to have blue fur and live on Sesame Street to love cookies. And even if you consider yourself to be merely an occasional enjoyer of this baked treat, there is one place where your inner Cookie Monster is bound to lose control: Crumbl Cookies. If you haven't yet encountered Crumbl the nation's "fastest-growing cookie company" and home to what the company website calls the "world's best chocolate chip cookie," that means there are hundreds of cookie flavors you haven't yet tried. Every week, Crumbl customers can choose from new batch of limited-edition varieties (the famed chocolate chip is always on offer). Among the most popular Crumbl cookies are waffle, pecan pie, Reese's cup, and birthday cake, but singling out the best one is completely subjective and something you'll just have to decide on your own.
Easy chocolate candy cookies from chef Alex Guarnaschelli are a great holiday treat
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shared her simple chocolate candy cookies with "GMA" for the 12 Days of Christmas Cookies.
Christmas Mimosas Are A Festive Holiday Cocktail
After all the presents are opened and the house is full of torn-up wrapping paper, the next step to a perfect Christmas morning is breakfast and a festive mimosa!. From Southern Living, this White Christmas Mimosa is made with orange liqueur, white cranberry juice and champagne or dry sparkling wine. You’ll also need clear sanding sugar for the rim of the glass, plus fresh cranberries and rosemary for garnish.
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Here’s something I made earlier: Christmas recipes to prepare ahead of the big day
You are ambitious and have decided to host Christmas lunch. You are needy, so you want praise. You love a deadline, so you have left everything to the week before Christmas. According to the above criteria, you must be, at worst, a writer; at best, a home cook who thrives under pressure.
Holiday Mimosas🍾
Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
Easy, pull-together appetizer ideas for holiday entertaining
Now's that time of the year when it feels like someone has pressed the time-lapse button and everything is moving at triple speed. Many of us are feeling the pinch: not having enough hours in the day yet also wanting to slow down and spend time with people we love (or at least like a lot).And then there is the meal planning. And maybe the party planning. And perhaps houseguests, or family members returning home for the holidays.Anyway, you don’t need me to tell you how busy you are. So… how can we do some light entertaining, without a whole...
Rachael Ray Shows Off Holiday Decorations Two Years After Her Home Burned Down (VIDEO)
Rachael Ray is getting in the holiday spirit, showing off her fabulously decorated New York abode two years after she and her husband John Cusimano’s home burned to the ground. On Monday’s (December 19) episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the celebrity chef took viewers inside her home, where...
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
Use Your Stand Mixer To Up Your Baking Game By Milling Your Own Flour
Not all flour is created equally, according to The Seattle Times. Different types of flour contain varying levels of protein. Cake flour, for example, has the lowest amount of protein. Bread flour has a lot of protein. All-purpose flour, the most common variety, falls somewhere in the middle, per The Pioneer Woman.
Drunken Rudolph
A fun and festive milkshake, the Drunken Rudolph is made with three different liquors along with ice cream, hot cocoa mix and topped with whipped cream!. For all of you grown ups who love to make fun themed cocktails this time of year, I bring you the Drunken Rudolph. This is definitely a dessert drink. It is absolutely delicious and was a huge hit when I made it for the first time last year. It whips up in minutes and is a lot of fun to make and serve. If you want a really fun and sweet drink to serve to your adult holiday guests, give this Drunken Rudolph a try!
At-Home Elephant Ears Recipe
There are plenty of names for this delightful treat, but at its essence, fried dough is as straightforward as it gets. Of course, we can get on board with elephant ears, as recipe developer Eric Ngo of Frenchie the Toast refers to this warm dessert. Simple pantry staples make up this recipe, and the trickiest step of the process is avoiding any splatter from the frying oil.
Impressive but easy canapes for festive entertaining
If you’re looking to impress your guests this Christmas, forget slaving away in the kitchen all day. You can easily create showstopping festive canapes with minimal effort. Pastaio’s Stevie Parle puts his signature spin on the classic festive canape devils on horseback. All we can say is seek out Agen prunes and Early Grey tea bags...Bre Graham, meanwhile, takes olives to new heights in one of many tanatlising recipes perfect for entertaining from her upcoming cookbook: stuffed, deep-fried olives. And lastly, don’t be afraid to pack some spice: Amy Poon’s zesty prawn-stuffed chillies are the perfect way to add a...
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
A Snacky, Festive New Year’s Eve Menu for Ringing in 2023
If one thing helped the roller-coaster ride that was 2022 stand out from the past few turbulent roller-coaster years, it was real live friends. Boy, did I miss them. And while this not-really-post-COVID era still requires precautions, finally being able to speak to each other face-to-face rather than only communicating via emoji and the occasional “ugh” and “gah” has been a life-affirming elixir for my soul.
