James O'Keefe returns to Twitter after the lifting of his lifetime ban

Project Veritas f ounder James O'Keefe rejoiced in a social media video on Friday about the lifting of Twitter's permanent ban on his accounts.

"I found out when I landed that I'm back on Twitter," he said as he walked through a Phoenix airport. "Let's go! Back on Twitter!"

"Veritas back on Twitter. I'm back on Twitter. Here we go!"

Travelers passing him in the airport were staring at him as he talked to the camera, and then he turned the camera on the passersby as he yelled, "Back on Twitter, baby! James O'Keefe back on Twitter."

People cheered him on, repeating "Back on Twitter!" and giving him a thumbs-up.

"Thanks to Elon Musk for getting us back on Twitter," O'Keefe said to the celebratory strangers in the airport.

Twitter had permanently banned O’Keefe in April 2021. When Twitter explained its ban of O'Keefe, the company said he was violating its “platform manipulation and spam policy,” suggesting he was operating multiple accounts in an unsanctioned way.

“This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay,” O’Keefe said at the time responding to the suspension.

Days before his ban, he had tweeted numerous videos with the hashtag #ExposeCNN showing a CNN employee revealing how they practiced the "art of manipulation" with their news coverage.

Among the numerous videos, the CNN staffer talked about how they were "trying to help" the Black Lives Matter movement and were ordered to "keep the COVID death tolls on the screen to assure viewers stay hooked."



His group, Project Veritas, continued to take on Twitter by posting videos this past year of a Twitter executive defending censorship and mocking billionaire Elon Musk as "special needs" because he has Asperger's Syndrome.