Orange County students receive meals from Second Harvest before the holidays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida hosted its annual food distribution event for 3,400 families this holiday season.

Orange County Public School students received meals at Oak Ridge High School on Saturday.

The organization said food insecurity impacts one in five children across Central Florida and that this issue is exacerbated when students leave for their two-week holiday break.

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe was also present.

