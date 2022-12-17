ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

thechampaignroom.com

Signing Day Recap: A good day for Illinois

It was a highly successful, productive day. Head Coach Bret Bielema and his staff have signed an excellent class. They filled some needs. They plugged some holes. They landed some developmental prospects with upside. They didn’t have any last-second unexpected flips. The Illinois class of 2023 includes 19 prep...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

REPORTS: Cory Patterson joining Walters’ staff at Purdue

According to multiple reports from Carl Reed of 247 Sports and Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson is joining Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue. The reports first came out late Thursday morning. Patterson had just finished his fifth year as an assistant coach with the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois climbs to No. 16 in new poll

WCIA — Even with a win over Alabama A&M that did not inspire confidence at points, Illinois is moving up in the AP Top 25 to No. 16. They move beyond Indiana and Kentucky who lost during the week. Purdue stays at the top with UConn, Houston, and Kansas all falling in behind. Illinois finished […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date

Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

Team success has been a big part of the Falkville track and field program. It’s fitting that the team at the top of the program that won 10 state championships will be honored with induction into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame. The husband-and-wife team of Keith and...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?

Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens

ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
newschannel20.com

Man sentenced for murder of teens in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The second of four individuals has been sentenced for the murders of two teens in Vermilion County. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the murders, of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
CBS 42

Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel. Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

