Fort Sill, OK

kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Gate Hours

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Things at Fort Sill are winding down for the holidays, but some staple recreational activities are still available over the break. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about upcoming holiday gate hours and what activities are still accessible for soldiers on post.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton to host its first Black History Month Art Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division will host its first-ever Black History Month Pop-Up show next year, and is seeking art pieces from local Black artists. The show will take place for all of Black History Month in February at McMahon Memorial Auditorium and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Hungry Hearts preparing for annual Christmas dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve their annual Christmas meal, but this year it’s just a little bit different. Typically, the ministry provides a meal on Christmas Day, but this year they’re sticking to their regular feeding schedule of Tuesday through Thursday.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Roger the Elf lands on LPD’s shelf

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On December 13, the Lawton Police Department gained a new recruit to the force. “The story behind Elf on the Shelf is that he’s known for mischief, but we wanted to spin it a little bit and show that he’s helping us and he’s clumsy,” said LPD’s Public Information Officer Chris Blessing.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Jay Snider was appointed the title of “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate” by Gov. Stitt for 2023-2024. Snider’s focus is on cowboy poetry and preserving the stories of Oklahoma’s western heritage. He’s widely known for his contributions to the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Altus early Monday morning. According to an OHP report, Stacy Jones, 51, of Mangum was killed in the crash on County Road 201, 3 miles east of Altus. The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Extreme cold prompts Holiday in the Park changes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to expected extreme winter weather, City of Lawton officials announced a few changes to operations at Holiday in the Park. The Lawton Community Theater’s Friends and Family performance set for the Christmas weekend has been canceled, and the Petting Zoo is closing early due to the extreme cold.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hobart family is praying for a Christmas miracle this holiday season. Their baby girl is fighting for her life after being born prematurely. This Christmas, the Marsh and Buffinton families thought they’d be welcoming a happy, healthy girl into the world. Instead, Josypheine Marsh...
HOBART, OK
kswo.com

2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
LAWTON, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Rollover crash closes part of Highway 36

FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders were called to the scene of a rollover crash on Tuesday morning which sent at least one person to the hospital. The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Logue Chapel between Faxon and Chattanooga. Two vehicles were involved...
CHATTANOOGA, OK
kswo.com

Fire and Extreme Weather Safety Tips from the Lawton Fire Department

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays comes an increase in chances for mishaps and fire possibilities. 7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, a Deputy Fire Marshall with the Lawton Fire Department, about ways to avoid a disaster this holiday season and prepare for that incoming extreme cold weather. Garibay says...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
CHATTANOOGA, OK
kswo.com

Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Superintendent of Chattanooga Public Schools says the district is looking into an incident which apparently happened on Thursday, December 15. In a letter posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jerry Brown wrote the district was made aware of a situation which occurred in the boy’s locker room prior to the junior high basketball game at Cyril.
CHATTANOOGA, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Some light rain showers could develop but coverage will be rather limited and most will stay dry. With that being said, don’t be surprised if you see a sprinkle or two.
KIOWA COUNTY, OK

