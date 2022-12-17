ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

Hannah Mathey named BGHS Student of the Month for December

The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Hannah Mathey is the December 2022 Student of the Month. Hannah is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. She is the daughter of Shawn Mathey and Sujin Lee. Hannah’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Wood County grants 4% raises, and allocates $50 million for 2023

Wood County government is starting the new year with a healthy 8% increase in sales tax revenues, a 5.26% increase in allocations, and a 4% raise for county employees. Commissioners Doris Herringshaw, Ted Bowlus and Craig LaHote voted Tuesday morning to approve 2023 appropriations for county government totaling just over $50 million.
bgindependentmedia.org

Aspacher announces plans to seek second term as mayor of BG

Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher has announced his plans to seek a second term. Aspacher was elected mayor in 2019, and will complete his first term of office at the end of 2023. The term for mayor is four years, with the next term running from Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2027. The election takes place in November 2023.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Julie’s Dance continues to offer professional level performances

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Julie’s Dance Studio presented “Holiday Spectacular” at the Star Style Theater, the former Woodland Mall movie theater, which has been renovated into a fabulous performance venue. “Holiday Spectacular” consisted of two shows—a showcase of the younger dancers in the afternoon and a nighttime...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Rain on Thursday, temperatures to plunge Friday, making for hazardous travel conditions

Jeff Klein, Emergency Management Agency director for Wood County, has issued the following advisory:. The forecast has continued to remain constant for rain Thursday, drop of temperatures to a low of 10F early Friday morning. Winds of 35-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. NWS Cleveland remains confident travel will be very hazardous throughout the day Friday.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

