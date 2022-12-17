Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher has announced his plans to seek a second term. Aspacher was elected mayor in 2019, and will complete his first term of office at the end of 2023. The term for mayor is four years, with the next term running from Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2027. The election takes place in November 2023.

