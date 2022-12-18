ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.D. Martinez agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Dodgers

By Christopher Scarglato
 4 days ago

J.D. Martinez is heading to the Dodgers.

The 35-year-old designated hitter agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with Los Angeles, according to the The Post’s Jon Heyman.

Martinez, a five-time All-Star, hit free agency after five seasons with the Red Sox. During his time in Boston, he emerged as one of the league’s best hitters – winning the American League Hank Aaron Award in 2018.

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

This past season, Martinez batted as Boston’s primary designated hitter, recording a .274 average with 62 RBIs.

The addition of Martinez adds more hitting depth to an already-loaded Dodgers squad. The signing also reunites him with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, a former Red Sox star who Martinez won a World Series with in 2018.

New York Post

