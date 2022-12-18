ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit

Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Reporter apologizes to Buccaneers’ Gio Bernard after making postgame scene

Gio Bernard hasn’t played much this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the season, he has only played in five games due to an ankle injury, and has a grand total of one rushing attempt. However, the 31-year old running back found himself in the center of controversy after he was responsible for butchering a fake punt play that proved crucial in the Buccaneers’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Malik Willis gets brutally honest on Titans’ QB1 role after Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending injury

The Tennessee Titans were handed a devastating blow on Wednesday, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-injuring his ankle and now, he’s out for the rest of the season. That means it’s time for Malik Willis to shine, who has struggled in seven games so far in his rookie year. But, the new QB1 remains confident he can help this team win as they look to lock down the AFC South title.
Patriots QB Mac Jones vocal on wearing emotions on his sleeve

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones has made a bit of a habit of showing his emotions, particularly his frustration, over the New England Patriots’ last three games. The first notable (and loudest) instance came in the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills when Jones noticeably yelled expletives about the “short” passing game failures. A week later, he dropped another expletive and appeared to wave off Matt Patricia during the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones showed his frustration again as the Patriots failed to score a touchdown when they had four plays within the 2-yard line, with two touchdowns taken away either due to a timeout or penalty called, against the Raiders.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receiver

Week 16 is a crucial time for fantasy football playoffs. Many fantasy owners who find themselves in the playoffs are either continuing their first round matchup or advancing onto the second round already. Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that it’s important to take a look at our Week 16 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list ahead of the action.
Chase Young appears nearly ready to return to the field

The Washington Commanders have been without star edge rusher Chase Young for over a year now. The former second-overall pick has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in Week nine of last season Now, over a year removed from his injury, Young is still working to return to the field. Many anticipated that he […] The post Chase Young appears nearly ready to return to the field appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future

The 2022 season has been strange to say the least for the San Francisco 49ers. This was supposed to be the season where the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, broke out and emerged as the team’s long-term starter. Instead, the team suddenly finds their playoff hopes in the hands of […] The post What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings mounted the biggest rally of the season in their come-from-behind Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36. The Vikings don’t want to fall behind by 30+ points again, though, and they’ll try to avoid that in Week 16 when they take on the New York Giants in their final home game of the season. A win for the Vikings here can put them in a position to catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC. Here are our Vikings Week 16 predictions as they take on the Giants.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
