Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Reporter apologizes to Buccaneers’ Gio Bernard after making postgame scene
Gio Bernard hasn’t played much this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the season, he has only played in five games due to an ankle injury, and has a grand total of one rushing attempt. However, the 31-year old running back found himself in the center of controversy after he was responsible for butchering a fake punt play that proved crucial in the Buccaneers’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denver drops heartfelt statement after Ronnie Hillman’s tragic passing due to cancer
Ronnie Hillman, the former Denver Broncos’ running back who won two Super Bowl championships with the franchise, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 31 after a battle with cancer. The Broncos’ released a statement regarding Hillman’s passing on Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
Malik Willis gets brutally honest on Titans’ QB1 role after Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending injury
The Tennessee Titans were handed a devastating blow on Wednesday, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-injuring his ankle and now, he’s out for the rest of the season. That means it’s time for Malik Willis to shine, who has struggled in seven games so far in his rookie year. But, the new QB1 remains confident he can help this team win as they look to lock down the AFC South title.
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Patriots QB Mac Jones vocal on wearing emotions on his sleeve
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones has made a bit of a habit of showing his emotions, particularly his frustration, over the New England Patriots’ last three games. The first notable (and loudest) instance came in the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills when Jones noticeably yelled expletives about the “short” passing game failures. A week later, he dropped another expletive and appeared to wave off Matt Patricia during the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones showed his frustration again as the Patriots failed to score a touchdown when they had four plays within the 2-yard line, with two touchdowns taken away either due to a timeout or penalty called, against the Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski’s latest tweet will have Tom Brady, Bucs racing to the phone
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a boost offensively, and there’s a chance one just fell into their lap. Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Wednesday with a cryptic message, hinting at a potential return from retirement. Tom Brady will be racing to his phone after Gronk fired off the tweet on Wednesday with the playoffs right around the corner.
NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Christian McCaffrey headlines 5 biggest misses from 2023 squad
The National Football League announced the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday. Most of the players named were not a surprise, but every year there are at least a handful with legitimate gripes. This year was no exception and if anything, the Pro Bowl snubs were even more egregious in 2022 than most years.
Sauce Gardner’s emotional reaction to 2023 Pro Bowl selection
It did not take long for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner to score a ticket to the Pro Bowl. In just his first season in the pros, Gardner has earned himself a Pro Bowl selection, and he’s really happy about it, to say the least. I’m really a...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receiver
Week 16 is a crucial time for fantasy football playoffs. Many fantasy owners who find themselves in the playoffs are either continuing their first round matchup or advancing onto the second round already. Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that it’s important to take a look at our Week 16 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list ahead of the action.
Chase Young appears nearly ready to return to the field
The Washington Commanders have been without star edge rusher Chase Young for over a year now. The former second-overall pick has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in Week nine of last season Now, over a year removed from his injury, Young is still working to return to the field. Many anticipated that he […] The post Chase Young appears nearly ready to return to the field appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future
The 2022 season has been strange to say the least for the San Francisco 49ers. This was supposed to be the season where the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, broke out and emerged as the team’s long-term starter. Instead, the team suddenly finds their playoff hopes in the hands of […] The post What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings mounted the biggest rally of the season in their come-from-behind Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36. The Vikings don’t want to fall behind by 30+ points again, though, and they’ll try to avoid that in Week 16 when they take on the New York Giants in their final home game of the season. A win for the Vikings here can put them in a position to catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC. Here are our Vikings Week 16 predictions as they take on the Giants.
Christian McCaffrey Pro Bowl snub has 49ers fans outraged
Debating about the Pro Bowl snubs is an unofficial annual tradition in the NFL world. For this year, the biggest snub that appears to be lighting Twitter on fire is that of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, as further underscored by David Lombardi of The Athletic. Christian McCaffrey...
Mike Tomlin makes Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ Week 16 vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.
