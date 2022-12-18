Read full article on original website
Transfer portal expected to keep recruiting very busy for Rutgers
The start of the early signing period on Wednesday saw 19 high school prospects sign with the Scarlet Knights. But those are not the only members to join the Rutgers football program. The staff has already landed two players out of the transfer portal in cornerback Eric Rogers (Northern Illinois) and Michael Dixon (Minnesota).
Myles Burns on his team's current state: 'We talk a lot, but we have to be about it.'
Ole Miss forward Myles Burns is currently in unfamiliar territory. Coming off a 37-1 and NAIA National Championship season at Loyola-New Orleans last season, Burns is not used to his basketball team losing four of its last six games. After he and his Rebel teammates got upset by North Alabama...
Transfer Elijah Jeudy thankful for second chance and excited about Nebraska
Call it a Philadelphia connection but something clicked for new Nebraska transfer portal commit Elijah Jeudy with the new Huskers staff almost immediately. Jeudy, who went to Northeast High School in the city before attending Texas A&M for two seasons, said he instantly felt comfortable with members of Nebraska’s staff because of the shared experience of Philadelphia.
Former Auburn A.D. Allen Greene returning to Ole Miss
Ole Miss has strengthened its athletics administration by naming former Auburn and Buffalo athletics director, Allen Greene, as its new Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development, it was announced Wednesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Greene returns to Oxford, having worked alongside Carter in the...
Crystal Ball: 4-star QB to Ole Miss
A prediction has gone in favor of Ole Miss for a talented QB out West…. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
