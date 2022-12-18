ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer Elijah Jeudy thankful for second chance and excited about Nebraska

Call it a Philadelphia connection but something clicked for new Nebraska transfer portal commit Elijah Jeudy with the new Huskers staff almost immediately. Jeudy, who went to Northeast High School in the city before attending Texas A&M for two seasons, said he instantly felt comfortable with members of Nebraska’s staff because of the shared experience of Philadelphia.
Former Auburn A.D. Allen Greene returning to Ole Miss

Ole Miss has strengthened its athletics administration by naming former Auburn and Buffalo athletics director, Allen Greene, as its new Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development, it was announced Wednesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Greene returns to Oxford, having worked alongside Carter in the...
