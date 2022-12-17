ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Louisville falls to Lipscomb, 75-67

Louisville’s win streak was brief. Shooting struggles and untimely turnovers plagued the Cardinals again, as Lipscomb defeated UofL 75-67 at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening. The loss ends a two-game win streak for Louisville, which drops to 2-10 on the season. Lipscomb improves to 8-5 overall. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
