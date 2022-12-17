Louisville's season-long struggles continued on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center where Lipscomb downed the Cardinals 75-67. UofL falls to 2-10 on the season. The Cardinals shot just 39 percent from the floor, while the Bison hit 49 percent. UofL was outrebounded by 14 and gave up 18 layups in the loss.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO