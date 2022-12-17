Read full article on original website
Related
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
Quarterback Bekkem Kritza returns home to Boulder with fellow blue-chip recruits
New Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reached out to Twitter on Sunday for lunch recommendations. A day after coaching his final contest at Jackson State, in the Celebration Bowl, Coach Prime is still in the process of getting settled in to Boulder. Coach Prime could have asked Bekkem Kritza for...
Bo Nix announces his plans for next season
Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
A freshman Ohio State lineman shared tragic and terrible news on Monday. Avery Henry, a Buckeyes offensive lineman, shared horrible news that he was diagnosed with cancer. Henry tweeted the news himself on his account. He said, “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal
Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal
Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
UPDATE: Report Says Iowa Five-Star Has Decommitted from Hawkeyes
As of Monday afternoon, David Eickholt from 247Sports shared on KXNO that five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk is no longer committed to playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. This is what the regular guest on Cornstalks and Sports Talk said:. "I can tell you for a 100% fact...
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
Eleven Warriors
A Former Georgia QB Reveals Keys for Ohio State to Win the Peach Bowl, Brice Sensabaugh is Sensational and Marvin Harrison Jr. is More Than a Name
Another Monday means another day closer to the Peach Bowl. Before we dive into the Skull Session, is this good?. I'm gonna say that's pretty good. Justin Fields is pretty good. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. HOW TO BEAT THE BULLDOGS. A college football podcast called “SNAPS” on...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0