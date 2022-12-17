ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Yorkers demand justice for protesters in Iran

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwc4a_0jmNvkKU00

New Yorkers in support of demonstrators in Iran 00:53

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers protested Saturday in front of the home of the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations.

More than 100 people gathered on the Upper East Side, demanding justice for protesters who have been imprisoned or killed in Iran .

They've been holding protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after Iran's morality police took her into custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.

READ MORE: "She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests

CBS2's Christine Sloan spoke to a New York doctor who's been working with an international group helping injured protesters in Iran. Doctors there can be arrested for tending to protesters.

"It tells you about the level of courage of some of the activists inside the country. They know what they're facing, and they're still coming out and showing their face, going out there, talking about, you know, human rights ... These are American principles," said Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh, with Medical Alliance Health Services Abroad.

Alizadeh is also documenting injuries for human rights groups.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Iranian-Americans gather to celebrate the holiday of Yalda

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Long Island and New York City have one of the largest Iranian-American communities in the nation.On Wednesday night, they are observing Yalda, a holiday that coincides with the winter solstice.While it is celebrated in other countries, for Iranian-Americans the holiday this year has special meaning as they support protestors fighting for women's and human rights in their homeland.In the Chelsea section of the city, the Iranian community is gathering to observe a holiday with roots in an old Persian religion called Zoroastrianism."For Yalda, you gather with friends and you read poetry, and you eat red fruits, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Second migrant commits suicide in NYC-run shelter as border crisis rages

A second migrant who arrived in New York City from the southern border and was living in a city-run shelter has committed suicide, police sources and city officials told The Post.  John Ortega, 26, was found by his wife in a bathroom of the shelter last week in Queens and was pronounced dead after being transferred to an unnamed hospital, law enforcement sources told The Post. Sources told NBC New York that he likely came to the Big Apple from Venezuela along with a child and the youth’s mother.  “This is an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy, and we are working closely with the family...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FTX founder Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

The fallen cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post $250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that Bankman-Fried, 30, "perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions." Roos proposed strict bail terms, including a $250 million bond and house arrest at Bankman-Fried's parents' home in Palo Alto, California. Roos said an important reason for allowing bail was...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

4 charged in Brooklyn for providing ISIS with Cryptocurrency

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Four people were charged in Brooklyn’s federal court this week with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) after they were allegedly caught making more than $35,000 in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency contributions. Following early morning arrests, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New law aims to curb violent attacks against police in New York

NEW YORK, NY – The tide of rising violence in America is not just something the public needs to worry about. Crimes against police officers are also on the rise, and New York has announced a new “Blue Alert” system in an effort to curb violence against cops. In an effort to combat violent crime against police officers, Governor Hochul signed legislation today. A Blue Alert system will be established under legislation (S.772A/A.6318B) to assist in identifying, tracking down, and capturing individuals suspected of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. As a result of this new law, information on The post New law aims to curb violent attacks against police in New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Councilman Erik Bottcher's office, home vandalized with hate speech

NEW YORK - New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher says vandals wrote hateful messages outside his office and home. The councilman says he has been targeted over his support for drag queen story hours at public libraries. "We're not going to be cowed, we're not going to be intimidated. I am more resolved than ever to stand up against this kind of hate and ignorance," Bottcher told CBS2. The NYPD said two women were arrested after somehow getting into Bottcher's building. Police said 44-year-old Erica Sanchez, from the Bronx, and 27-year-old Anna Morgan, of Queens, were charged with criminal trespassing. Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that the incident was "completely outrageous," adding "these cowardly bigots have no place here."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC nurses voting over possible strike at 12 hospitals

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nurses at a dozen New York City hospitals could soon go on strike. Voting over the issue started Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New York State Nurses Association. The NYSNA anticipates almost all of the voting will finish by the end of the week. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sheriff details crackdown on illegal weed stores in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The road to selling marijuana legally in New York City is a bumpy one. The legalization of weed has brought a tidal wave of small businesses selling illegal cannabis products. NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda, along with his team, seized more than $4 million worth of cannabis products earlier this month and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Borough President sounds off on COVID business relief shortfall

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of applications to get small business loans in the Bronx during the pandemic were rejected by the city.Only a small handful of loans went through compared to many more in Manhattan. CBS2 has learned a lot about the fallout, the outcry and search for solutions."Actually, I had to walk away from it," said Tyrone Robinson, owner of The Dugout.Robinson blames losing his business to a combination of bad politics, governmental red tape and COVID-19. Those factors forced him to walk away from the bar right across the street from Yankee Stadium.Someone else recently took over the...
BRONX, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Would Vienna’s social housing work in NYC? It already does

When four dozen left-wingers visited Vienna this fall to check out the Austrian city’s celebrated “social housing” program, the reactions from both sides of the political spectrum were predictable. First, the comically right-wing New York Post mocked the trip, giving socialism haters their dopamine fix. “It is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC Uber and Lyft drivers go on one-day strike

NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers are striking Monday in protest of a New York State Supreme Court judge’s new decision to temporarily halt pay raises that Uber has sued to block. The planned pay increase approved by the New York City Taxi and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy