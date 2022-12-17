Read full article on original website
White Sox acquire RHP Gregory Santos from Giants
The Chicago White Sox acquired right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Minor league right-hander Kade
MLB
The Top 10 lineups in baseball for '23 are ...
Is it too soon to say the Mets have the best lineup in MLB now that they have Carlos Correa?. Well, as Giants fans know too well, it’s too soon to even say the Mets have Carlos Correa. Regardless, while we await the results of Correa’s latest physical, let’s...
MLB
Reds sign Myers to one-year deal
The Reds announced Wednesday that they have signed first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers to a one-year deal for the 2023 season, with a mutual option for 2024. Sources tell MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the deal is for $7.5 million dollars with another $2 million in possible incentives. Myers, a highly touted...
MLB
A's add well-traveled Rucinski on 1-year deal
OAKLAND -- The A’s continued to add experience to their pitching staff on Wednesday, signing right-hander Drew Rucinski to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024. Rucinski, who turns 34 on Dec. 30, spent the last four seasons pitching in Korea for the NC Dinos. Over that stretch, he made 121 starts and racked up 732 2/3 innings, going 53-36 with a 3.06 ERA and 657 strikeouts. This past season was Rucinski’s best in the KBO, as he led the league in games started (31), ranked second in strikeouts (194) and innings pitched (193 2/3) and eighth in ERA (2.97).
MLB
With incentive to return, Brantley a good fit for Astros
Michael Brantley watched from the sidelines as his Astros teammates clinched the World Series title, having been down since late June with a right shoulder injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. But now, back on an incentives-heavy one-year deal, his hope is that Houston can run it back with him on the field.
MLB
Mets trade McCann to Orioles for player to be named
NEW YORK -- Steve Cohen has committed to a historic player payroll in 2023 ... but he’s at least receiving a bit of a rebate. The Mets traded catcher James McCann and cash late Wednesday night to the Orioles for a player to be named. To rid themselves of the underperforming McCann, a source said, the Mets agreed to pay $19 million of the $24 million remaining on the catcher’s four-year contract, which he signed before the 2021 season. But it will actually save the Mets $8 million due to the smaller Competitive Balance Tax bill that will result.
MLB
Swanson's tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize
CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson avoided eye contact with his parents as they looked on and listened from the first row in a press conference room in the Cubs' offices on Wednesday. Chicago's new shortstop wanted to keep his emotions in check as told this story. Swanson wore a warm smile...
MLB
What's next for Giants after losing Correa?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants’ offseason took a nightmarish turn late Tuesday night. Twelve hours after the team was scheduled to introduce Carlos Correa at Oracle Park, San Francisco learned that the star shortstop would instead be heading to the Mets, marking one of the most stunning turns of events in a free-agent saga in recent memory.
MLB
Busy Mets add backup infielder Mendick (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets can only go so long without making a transaction. Less than a day after agreeing to terms with infielder Carlos Correa on a 12-year contract, per sources, and barely an hour after trading catcher James McCann to the Orioles, the Mets struck again on Wednesday with a one-year, $1 million deal for infielder Danny Mendick, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the contract, which will be New York’s 10th free-agent signing of the winter.
MLB
This A's signing seems like destiny
OAKLAND -- The way that Trevor May described his connection with the Bay Area during his introductory Zoom call with local media on Monday, it almost seemed as if his signing with the A’s this offseason was destiny. Though he grew up in the Pacific Northwest, May holds an...
MLB
'It ain't over 'till it's over': Correa, Cohen stun baseball world
What really just happened for Mets fans, like “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” a few nights early, can be traced back through 50 years of Mets history, all the way back to when Yogi Berra was their manager and once said this, famously and for all times in baseball:
MLB
Red Sox believe in Yoshida's skills -- here's why
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Red Sox signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, it went down as the largest contract ever awarded to a position player coming from Japan to the United States.
MLB
Why Correa’s deal with the Giants fell apart
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants has fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.
MLB
What's the fit for three newest Padres?
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Busy getting your holiday shopping done this week? So are the Padres, it seems. It's been an eventful few days for San Diego, with...
MLB
The best MLB player from every country & territory
Baseball may be America's pastime, but its popularity spans the globe. The game's reach will be on display in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the first round of pool play beginning March 8. The rosters aren't finalized yet, but the United States has loaded up as it prepares to...
MLB
Bellinger eyes rebound in '23: 'It's definitely a big year'
CHICAGO -- Cody Bellinger understood the news that could arrive this offseason. After a decade spent in the Dodgers' system dating back to his teenage years, the former National League MVP was at risk of being non-tendered. The moment arrived in November for Bellinger, who had the freedom to write...
MLB
Tracking the Mets' flurry of offseason moves
NEW YORK -- It was barely two years ago that Steve Cohen, upon purchasing the Mets, cautioned the public that he and team officials would not “spend like drunken sailors” in their pursuit of a revamped roster. For two winters, Cohen held to that ideal, keeping his expenditures (relatively) modest.
MLB
Wordle played a role in this Tiger's rehab
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jake Rogers can head into the holidays grateful that the Groundhog Day that was his recovery from Tommy John surgery is over. But one small part of his routine lives on.
MLB
Giants' deal with Correa falls through; he's heading to Mets (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants appears to have fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The development was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The...
MLB
Jeter on Judge being captain: 'This is historic'
NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter was less than six months removed from his storybook ending, the famous walk-off single that sealed his final game in the Bronx, and the retired shortstop was sharing dinner with a group of prospects as part of the Yankees’ “Captain’s Camp.”. Aaron...
