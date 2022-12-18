(Leon) -- A balanced and unselfish lineup has clicked for the Central Decatur boys basketball program in its 6-0 start. "It's been a challenging first half of the season to get everything together," Coach Curtis Boothe said. "We have lots of seniors that have led us. We're headed in the right direction. It's just a matter of putting it together each night."

LEON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO