Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Denison-Schleswig's Hildebrand carrying unblemished record into 2023
(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Jaxson Hildebrand was one of the most impressive wrestlers in KMAland in the first portion of the season. Hildebrand - the No. 7 ranked wrestler in IA Wrestle's 3A-220 rankings -- enters the 2023 slate with an 18-0 record. "I'm excited to get the second half...
kmaland.com
Harlan concludes 2022 with sweep of Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night. Harlan secured their fifth consecutive win with a 16-2 fourth-quarter run against Clarinda Tuesday night. The win -- which moved the Cyclones to 5-2 overall -- came on...
kmaland.com
Harlan's Leinen to kick at Dordt
(Harlan) -- An unsung hero on Harlan football's championship run is headed to Dordt next year. Kicker Stephen Leinen recently announced his commitment and spoke with KMA Sports about his decision. "It's awesome to have the opportunity to play college football," Leinen said. "And to continue my career in agriculture."
kmaland.com
Central Decatur's Smith excited for opportunity at William Penn
(Leon) -- Central Decatur senior Spencer Smith is all set and excited to continue playing the sport he loves – baseball – at the next level with William Penn. Smith, who hit .396/.462/.429 with three doubles and 28 RBI during his junior summer, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about the process that led to his decision.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Boys Basketball): Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night.
kmaland.com
Glenwood grabs key sweep of LC in OT thrillers
(Glenwood) – It took overtime in both games, but the Glenwood girls and boys picked up a key sweep over Lewis Central to head into the winter break. GIRLS: Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT) In the girls game, the Rams overcame an early deficit and weathered a late...
kmaland.com
Youthful talent provides spark to Southwest Valley through opening stretch
(Corning) -- A young Southwest Valley (4-3) squad has gotten off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, having won three of its last four games heading into the holiday break. The Timberwolves rattled off three straight victories over Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Griswold and Lenox before dropping a close contest...
kmaland.com
Balance, unselfishness key for Central Decatur boys in perfect start
(Leon) -- A balanced and unselfish lineup has clicked for the Central Decatur boys basketball program in its 6-0 start. "It's been a challenging first half of the season to get everything together," Coach Curtis Boothe said. "We have lots of seniors that have led us. We're headed in the right direction. It's just a matter of putting it together each night."
kmaland.com
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
kmaland.com
Woodbine alum Dickinson named Buena Vista head football coach
(Storm Lake) -- Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson has been named the next head football coach at Buena Vista. Dickinson has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Before that, Dickinson coached at Minnesota State-Mankato and at Buena Vista for five years. Dickinson...
kmaland.com
Youthful Woodbine off to fantastic start behind high-scoring Gruver
(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine boys are very young, but they’re showing outstanding promise while racking up plenty of wins. The Tigers (4-1 overall, 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference) have used an overtime road victory over CAM to open the season as momentum to guide them during the early stages of the season.
kmaland.com
Lanny Kite, 77, of Marne, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Open visitation with no family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27th at Roland Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed and a link...
kmaland.com
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
St. Albert announces hiring of Woods as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert has announced the hiring of Donnie Woods as its new head football coach. Woods, a native of Tampa, Florida, is a former three-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Maryland and has coached in Council Bluffs since 2009. Woods helped start the...
kmaland.com
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
kmaland.com
Sharon Bruning, 79, of Villisca, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 6:30 PM. Memorials: Villisca Food Pantry-Villisca, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
David Jeff Brown Obituary
David Jeff Brown, 64, of Fontanelle passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston, Iowa. Graveside Services: Will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dale Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
Comments / 0