rocklanddaily.com
Installation of Shabbos Elevator Celebrated at Good Samaritan Hospital
Hospital officials at Good Samaritan, along with community and business leaders, celebrated the ribbon cutting on Monday for the installation of a Shabbos elevator at the hospital after decades of serving the Shomer Shabbos population in Rockland County. For all this time, Shomrei Shabbos visitors to patients–even the elderly–had to...
rocklanddaily.com
Downtown Haverstraw to Receive Major Facelift According to Albany Plans
According to a plan unveiled by Governor Kathy Hochul, ten million dollars will be invested into downtown Haverstraw, beautifying the area, updating it, and making it more accessible and walkable. "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we are making communities across our state more accessible and vibrant places to live and...
rocklanddaily.com
New Mario Cuomo Bridge Sees Sharp Plummet in Crashes Compared to Old Tappan Zee
The Mario M. Cuomo bridge, which is the span connecting Westchester and Rockland counties, was opened to commuters in 2018 and replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge, one of the older bridges in New York State. The data has come in, and according to LoHud, crashes on the bridge are sharply...
rocklanddaily.com
OJBA Expo Draws Thousands from Community Wishing to ‘Build to Build’
Shortly before the days of Chanukah dawned, thousands of members of the orthodox community participated in the Orthodox Jewish Builders Association (OJBA) Expo, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Reb Meilech Weber, founder and CEO of OJBA, spoke with Rockland Dailyregarding his immense zechus of bringing together so many thousands of Yidden—all for the purpose of helping each other support their families.
rocklanddaily.com
Agudath Israel's Rockland Office to Hold Chanukah Legislative Reception
Agudath Israel of America's Rockland regional office will hold a Chanukah Legislative Reception tomorrow - Wednesday, December 21. "The goal of our Rockland office is to forge meaningful relationships with our elected officials," Shragi Greenbaum, Director of Agudath Israel Rockland Regional Office, shares with Rockland Daily. "We don't only reach out when we need help, but we advocate for the community while forging positive, lasting relationships through other means as well while showcasing our growing community. For the Chanukah Legislative Reception, we are going to have Orthodox representation from all over Rockland, from Chassidish to Litvish to Modern Orthodox from every Rockland community, including newer communities such as Pearl River, Nyack, Stony Point, Hillburn, Haverstraw, and Thiells."
rocklanddaily.com
Shots Fired in Ramapo
Ramapo Police Department responded to calls after shots were fired in Greenridge Way, located in the Hillcrest area on Monday, December 19. On the scene, responding units were directed toward a residence where gunshots were heard. Ramapo officers took a 48-year-old Hillcrest man residing at that location into custody. The...
rocklanddaily.com
BDE: R’ Moshe Aryeh Sussholz, z”l
We are saddened to inform you of the passing of Reb Moshe Aryeh Sussholz, a longtime resident of Monsey. He was in his seventies. The niftar was born in the year 1957 to Rav Dovid Eliyahu, zt”l, and was remembered by those who were privileged to know him as a Yid from a different generation, filled with Torah and middos tovos.
