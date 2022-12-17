ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers explains why Sixers turning to Montrezl Harrell as backup

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyMiZ_0jmNuoy100
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers have two capable centers in the form of Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in order to back up Joel Embiid. Therefore, coach Doc Rivers has a decision to make on how he’s going to handle the position on a nightly basis.

Over the past three games, the Sixers have turned to Harrell after Reed had his chance to earn the spot permanently. Rivers has repeatedly said that this will be fluid throughout the season, but at some point, he will have to choose just one guy and stick with him to have a consistent rotation.

Rivers explained on Friday why he is going back to Harrell after he gave Reed a shot.

“Just his play,” he stated. “I thought Paul was struggling. I think that was clear and Trez had been struggling before that. I’d love it at some point, and it’ll happen, where they’re both playing great. That’ll be good. That’ll be a good thing.”

On the season, Harrell is averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. He has played with James Harden in the past while with the Houston Rockets so he understands how The Beard likes to run the pick-and-roll and that chemistry is important.

However, Harrell is not the greatest defender and that is where Reed excels. They balance each other out with Harrell bringing an offensive threat whereas Reed is a defensive option for Philadelphia to turn to.

“Maybe you can use them together or one guy against one team or one guy against another team,” Rivers added. “That hasn’t happened yet. Right now, it’s Trez.”

The Sixers will continue their 7-game homestand on Monday when they face a familiar foe in the Toronto Raptors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available

The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
HOUSTON, TX
BasketballNetwork.net

"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
CHICAGO, IL
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan

When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Zach LaVine using tactic to force trade from Bulls?

With each passing day, Zach LaVine’s future with the Chicago Bulls looks less and less certain, but the aftermath of one big development may not work out the way the guard wanted. LaVine has been the subject of widespread reports indicating he has friction with teammates and is at the heart of internal dysfunction within... The post Zach LaVine using tactic to force trade from Bulls? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley had so much fake snow dumped on him that it ruined his coffee and NBA fans ate it up

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley got a fresh dump of Christmas cheer during Tuesday night’s festive Inside the NBA. During the show’s tip-off segment, a chilling prank befell Barkley when a bunch of fake snow landed on top of him while he was sitting at his spot on the desk. There was so much fallen fake snow that Barkley’s coffee went from an evening pick-me-up to an unexpected holiday decoration.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy