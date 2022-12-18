Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
‘We want this to be a family’: Rhule secures 31 new Huskers on signing day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule hopes to spark excitement in the state with his first signing day as Nebraska’s head coach. Rhule opened up a Wednesday press conference by thanking coaches, their wives, Nebraska staff and Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their help during the recruiting process.
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
abc27.com
CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska. The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football signing day roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Nebraska's top 2023 football prospects have signed
By Nathan Charles Nebraska has averaged right around a dozen products for the past few seasons that have been rated by the various recruiting services. But for the hometown Huskers, they’ve been unable to keep several of those players in the state. There are some Class of 2023 recruits that ...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Nebraska Football: Huskers could have a crop of Early Signing Day surprises
Nebraska football has been on one heck of a run recruiting wise, and the school is getting red hot at just the right time. The Huskers have been reeling in commitments at a pace that the program hasn’t seen in quite some time. Of course, the real fun is going to take place on Wednesday.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule had less than a month to complete his first signing class at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers new head coach and his staff crisscrossed the country to find players for the 2023 roster. Rhule also made a strong emphasis in Nebraska, where he was able to reaffirm commitments from players like Gunnar Gottula, Maverick Noonan, and Brock Knutson.
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Baylor transfer Fleeks
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has announced former Baylor running back and wide receiver Josh Fleeks has committed to the Huskers. Fleeks was a wide receiver his first four years at Baylor before moving to running back this past season. He has accumulated 88 yards rushing and 77 yards receiving. The 6-foot-0,...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Mason Goldman commit lights up social media
Nebraska football recruiting is rolling right along at a rather ridiculous pace these days. As the Huskers head towards the early signing period, Matt Rhule and his staff have been locking in commits left and right. That includes Mason Goldman, who happens to be the third commit to announce their pledge to the Cornhuskers on Monday alone.
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football gets commitments from several players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football landed several commitments in the last three days, including a four-star edge rusher from Texas. Princewill Umanmielen — a Manor, Texas, native — announced his commitment Monday morning via Twitter. Umanmielen had several offers from other Power Five schools, including Arkansas,...
kmaland.com
Gretna's Goldman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has committed to Nebraska. Goldman -- a 3-star prospect -- chose the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Missouri.
In Trev We Trust
Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
kmaland.com
Nebraska flips North Dakota commit Maciejczak
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up a commitment from former North Dakota commit Jason Maciejczak on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Maciejczak of Pierre, South Dakota announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. Maciejczak is ranked No. 3 in the state of South Dakota and No. 226 as a...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
iowapublicradio.org
Lincoln, Nebraska seeks a ‘second source’ of water as drought conditions expand
For Nancy Scanlan, co-owner of Trackside Farm in Hickman, Nebraska, water is everything. It explains why Scanlan, whose farm primarily grows garlic and more than twenty varieties of chili peppers, intentionally set up her operation for a future where drought conditions are the norm. “When we started Trackside Farm part...
Comments / 0