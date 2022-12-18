ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska. The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.
klkntv.com

Nebraska football signing day roundup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule had less than a month to complete his first signing class at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers new head coach and his staff crisscrossed the country to find players for the 2023 roster. Rhule also made a strong emphasis in Nebraska, where he was able to reaffirm commitments from players like Gunnar Gottula, Maverick Noonan, and Brock Knutson.
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Baylor transfer Fleeks

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has announced former Baylor running back and wide receiver Josh Fleeks has committed to the Huskers. Fleeks was a wide receiver his first four years at Baylor before moving to running back this past season. He has accumulated 88 yards rushing and 77 yards receiving. The 6-foot-0,...
247Sports

Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023

Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Kearney Hub

McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
klkntv.com

Nebraska football gets commitments from several players

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football landed several commitments in the last three days, including a four-star edge rusher from Texas. Princewill Umanmielen — a Manor, Texas, native — announced his commitment Monday morning via Twitter. Umanmielen had several offers from other Power Five schools, including Arkansas,...
kmaland.com

Gretna's Goldman chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has committed to Nebraska. Goldman -- a 3-star prospect -- chose the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Missouri.
AllHuskers

In Trev We Trust

Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
kmaland.com

Nebraska flips North Dakota commit Maciejczak

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up a commitment from former North Dakota commit Jason Maciejczak on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Maciejczak of Pierre, South Dakota announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. Maciejczak is ranked No. 3 in the state of South Dakota and No. 226 as a...
News Channel Nebraska

