FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, is out indefinitely because of a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. Smith left the Razorbacks’ win over Bradley early in the second half on Saturday. The school said ”right knee management” was the reason for his absence from Wednesday’s 85-51 victory over UNC Asheville.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO