SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Brynna Maxwell scored 23 points and Kaylynne Truong added 18 and the pair combined to hit nine of Gonzaga’s 12 3-pointers and the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs beat Montana 82-67 Wednesday night. Maxwell made 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Truong...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO