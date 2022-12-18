ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moro, AR

Mother, man arrested after boy found buried under house in Arkansas; another child found injured

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB5Yj_0jmNudG200

MORO, Ark. — A mother and a man have been arrested after a boy’s body was found buried under a house in Lee County, Arkansas, and another child was found injured, officials say.

The Arkansas State Police in a news release Saturday said the body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside of a house in Moro, Arkansas, Friday evening. Lee County sheriff’s deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division just before 11 p.m. Friday.

A 6-year-old girl was also found inside the house with burns to her scalp, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The girl was transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and is in stable condition, ASP said.

According to the AP, police say the boy may have been dead for up to three months.

The mother, Ashley Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, have been arrested by ASP and are being held at the Lee County Jail, according to ASP.

Roland and Bridges have both been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to ASP.

According to the AP, it is not clear what the relationship was between Roland and Bridges. It is also not clear why authorities went to the house.

ASP said that based on initial findings, they believe the boy died from injuries he received in the house about three months ago, according to WHBQ.

According to ASP, the state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

Child's body found buried below hallway floor in Lee County house

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home on Friday night, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
148K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy