NEWARK, Del. (AP)AJ Clayton scored 23 points as Ohio beat Delaware 95-76 on Wednesday night. Clayton added six rebounds for the Bobcats (7-5). Dwight Wilson added 16 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. AJ Brown shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

NEWARK, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO