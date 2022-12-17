Read full article on original website
Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Dodger Excited to Have Justin Turner Join Him in Boston
He took to social media to share his excitement.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Mets hire former Yankees infielder
The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Latest Report About Rafael Devers' Future Certainly Will Scare Red Sox Fans
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do to get a deal done
Dodgers Offseason: Padres Sign Rumored LA Pitching Target
He was linked to both teams for the last few weeks.
6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For
New York could trade for one of these six outfielders this offseason in order to fill their vacancy in left field
Dodgers Rumors: Radio Personality Thinks LA is Going to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Season
A lot of people have rumored the Dodgers to be all-in on the two-way superstar next season.
Dodgers Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Trade Proposal Identified as 'Win-Win' by MLB Writer
A proposed trade would bring Bryan Reynolds to the Dodgers in exchange for three prospects; if this would get it done, L.A. should do it immediately.
After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax
Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets. We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better. But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much. Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical...
Dodgers: Former MLB GM Labels LA as 'Losers' So Far This Offseason
Former GM Jim Bowden, who lost one job for being bad at it and another for being a shady character, has unoriginal opinions about the Dodgers.
Former National League MVP Could Provide Red Sox Needed Outfield Depth
Should the Red Sox make a move?
Report: SF Giants lost Carlos Correa over a "pre MLB" injury
Not only did the SF Giants let the Carlos Correa deal fall through. It may have been over a concern in his medicals from nearly a decade ago.
Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team
He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
Yardbarker
New Angels Owner Would Need To Invest In Stadium Upgrades
An original deal between the Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim was nixed earlier in the year due to a corruption scandal, which caused a negative trickledown surrounding the original plans. But a newly elected city council is said to have their own plans for Angel Stadium and the team’s future, noting the team’s shaky few-year stretch.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents
Options are limited, but here are six different free agent outfielders that the Yankees could still target after missing out on top assets like Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Utility Man After Short Run In Houston To Add Depth
The Red Sox added a depth piece Wednesday
