'It's just a beautiful experience': Servicemen and women honored with lovingly placed wreaths

KGET 17
Victory Outreach Bakersfield to hold toy giveaway Wednesday
Victory Outreach spokesperson Eberardo Sanchez joined 17 News to talk about the toy giveaway happening Wednesday at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield campus. Sanchez said Victory Outreach has 1,000 toys for tomorrow’s event. Participants will have to pre-register at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the pre-registration process will help organizers direct children to choose toys by their age category.
KGET 17
Teen Challenge’s Christmas at Roberts Lane drive-thru experience kicks-off Thursday
Teen Challenge spokesperson Maxwell Schmidt joined 17 News to talk about the second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane drive-thru experience happening Thursday. The Teen Challenge Women’s campus features a drive-thru light display, holiday treats for sale and Santa Claus will be making an appearance. The event will have handmade...
Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
Thousands of kids may not have a Christmas next year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Toys for Tots drive gives tens of thousands of toys year after year to kids throughout Kern but now it’s losing its warehouse and it desperately needs to find a new home. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Doughty said. “I don’t know if there will be a Toys […]
Bakersfield border collie named California Farm Bureau Dog of the Year
Since he was a puppy it would seem that Rip would be destined for greatness in herding goats, and now he has the award to show for it.
BCSD announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Monday. The honorees include Darnell Abraham, Phillip Campas, Lisa Driskill, Harry Ervin, Gladys Turner and Joe Traynor. According to the school district, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a Gala on March 3, 2023 at […]
Toy drive, vigil held 2 years after Orrin, Orson West reported missing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two years have passed since the community was rocked by the disappearance of two young boys in California City. Dec. 21, 2020, was the day Orrin and Orson West were reported missing, sparking massive searches in the desert city in eastern Kern County, rewards offered totaling more than $100,000 for information […]
Bakersfield Now
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
Delano to receive new Chipotle location with drive-thru lane
A new Chipotle location will open in Delano on Thursday, Dec 22. The location will be the first in Delano to feature a drive-thru lane.
Bakersfield Now
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern employers beset by outside recruiters
It's hard enough holding onto talented employees who have opportunities in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, or who are considering joining the exodus from California to states like Texas. Must Kern County employers also compete with much smaller cities near the beach?. Of course.
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
wascotrib.com
Man dies in Wasco house fire
A man was killed and his wife injured and a family was left homeless after a fire shortly after midnight Sunday. The house fire occurred in the 800 block of Filburn Street at around 12:45 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department reported. Firefighters arrived to find the front side of...
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
Kern DA's office to turn over migrant smuggling case to federal authorities
The case had originally been considered a human trafficking case, but the sheriff's office and district attorney are now calling it a case of migrant smuggling.
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Bakersfield Californian
Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield
A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD searching for missing woman, 19
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Apollonia Davis, who has long black hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is a Native American.
