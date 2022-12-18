ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dog makes heartwarming gesture every time grandma in wheelchair visits their home and it's adorable

Dogs are the absolutely humble and most friendly animals on this planet. Having a dog as a pet is an extremely rewarding and profound experience. They often keep us engaged, and happy and become our best friends in the entire world. A beautiful video totally encapsulates this feeling as a dog makes a beautiful gesture for a woman in a wheelchair. The video was shared by Good News Movement and it is melting everyone's hearts.
Mary Duncan

Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’

The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
SheKnows

It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Tracey Folly

'I love you, too': Woman confesses her love to her married boyfriend in front of his teenage son after receiving flowers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, employees were expected to follow one very important rule when it came to fraternizing. Employees could not date managers and vice versa. That didn't stop employees and managers from mingling, romantically, as if there were no rules in place to prevent it.
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.

