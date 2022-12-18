When the first season of True Detective was released it was both a critical and commercial hit with everyone loving it. True Detective Season 2 was somewhat of a letdown and Season 3 was a step off from what came before. Now, HBO is working on the fourth season of the series title, True Detective: Night Country, that will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, with Issa Lopez serving as showrunner. Lopez has been rounding out the cast of the series with other talent like Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw and we have yet to see anything from the new season until now. HBO released a teaser of what's to come in 2023 that showed new footage of upcoming series like The Last of Us and has even given us our first look at Foster in True Detective: Night Country. You can check it out below!

ALASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO