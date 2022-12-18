Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
DC Reveals New Costumes for Two Superman Family Heroes
Two DC heroes are sporting new looks in the publish's Superman comics. The landmark Action Comics #1050 begins a new era for the Man of Steel, with Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell relaunching Superman while Action Comics is turned into an anthology-style title from writer Philip Kennedy Johnson. Action Comics will have three stories featuring the Superman Family, as Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage team up for a three-part story starring Power Girl and spinning out of Lazarus Planet. Just about every member of the Superman Family will receive new costumes, and Sauvage has unveiled concept art for Power Girl and Omen.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
ComicBook
Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Gets Major Update From HBO
Our Flag Means Death will return with new episodes in 2023, according to a sizzle reel released by HBO Max. That may not be a surprise, purely speaking, since the season began production earlier this year -- but with shows like Invincible taking long hiatuses and everything being kind of up in the air at HBO Max, fans of the beloved pirate series are celebrating the good news, even if there's not much in the way of specifics to get excited about. The series, from executive producer and star Taika Waititi, centers on Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century. His encounters with the infamous Blackbeard (Waititi) shape the series.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Reveals First Episode Title and New Setting
When Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix next year, viewers will get to see an exciting new location from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. According to reporting from Entertainment Weekly, the first episode of the season will be titled "Shaerrawedd," and will see Geralt and Ciri arrive in the Shaerrawedd ruins from the novel Blood of Elves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich discussed the location's creation, and the effort that went into making sure they got it right.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role
In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced
Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
ComicBook
HBO Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in True Detective Season 4
When the first season of True Detective was released it was both a critical and commercial hit with everyone loving it. True Detective Season 2 was somewhat of a letdown and Season 3 was a step off from what came before. Now, HBO is working on the fourth season of the series title, True Detective: Night Country, that will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, with Issa Lopez serving as showrunner. Lopez has been rounding out the cast of the series with other talent like Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw and we have yet to see anything from the new season until now. HBO released a teaser of what's to come in 2023 that showed new footage of upcoming series like The Last of Us and has even given us our first look at Foster in True Detective: Night Country. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
Superman Fan Art Imagines Wolfgang Novogratz as James Gunn’s Man of Steel
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a major transitional period due to the recent merger completing. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made it his mission to find a Kevin Feige type leader for their new DC Studios imprint, and they found it in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran recently delivered an official slate of projects that includes a Superman movie that's being written by the director and will not feature Henry Cavill. The new Superman movie will focus on a much younger Man of Steel who just arrived in Metropolis and is working at the Daily Planet. Fans have been wondering who could play the character with names like David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and even Wolfgang Novogratz. The latter of the names has starred in a bunch of Netflix movies and even has the look to play Superman. One artist took it upon themselves to design what the actor could look like as the iconic DC character.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" in The Witcher
The Witcher Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill, and Netflix is aiming to end things on a high note. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the team aims to deliver "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill's take on Geralt of Rivia. A big part of Season 3 will revolve around events from the Andrzej Sapkowski book Time of Contempt (with one pretty notable location from Blood of Elves). While the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich does see this as an ending of sorts for the character, with Geralt having a new mission in Season 4.
ComicBook
Stephen King Jokes About Best Reading Order for Newcomers
With over 60 novels published and 200 short stories, the idea of diving into Stephen King's entire library of books can naturally seem daunting. Luckily for anyone that is not yet a Constant Reader but wants to become one, the modern master of horror has released a hilarious guide for anyone that hasn't read one of his books. Replying to a viral tweet asking for Stephen King recommendations for a newcomer, King simply wrote: "You should start with CARRIE and read EVERYTHING! HAHAHAHAHAHA." King's hilarious reply now has over 60k favorites on Twitter.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Recalls Being “Embarrassed & Overwhelmed” In First Meeting With Tim Burton
Gwendoline Christie has starred in major franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars but the actor still gets star-struck by other Hollywood personalities. The Wednesday star recently recalled her first meeting with Tim Burton and detailed how awkward it was. Christie talked to WWD where she revealed that her agent messaged her telling her that Burton wanted to talk to her about participating in The Addams Family Netflix series. “I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized,” she told the publication. “And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something at least partially resembling a human...
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
