Patriots-Raiders Roster Moves: DL In, OL Out

The Patriots have also elevated linebacker Jamie Collins from their practice squad, while the Las Vegas Raiders activate two top performers on offense.

The New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in anticipation of their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As New England attempts to keep postseason its postseason hopes alive, they will once again have the services of a key component on defense.

Conversely, the Raiders are returning two of their most potent offensive weapons to the lineup.

With the 4:05 p.m. ET start time just under 24 hours away, here is a look at the roster additions and subtractions for both teams.

Barmore’s Back

Only four days after his 21-day return widow was opened by the team, Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been activated to the 53-man roster. As a result, he is expected to play against the Raiders on Sunday,

The 6-4, 310-pound lineman was present for all three of the team’s practices in Tucson, AZ throughout the week. He apparently performed at a high level, as indicated by fellow d-lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr, who nearly spoiled the news of Barmore’s activation when speaking with reporters on Friday.

“He’s back,” Wise said of Barmore. “Ready to go. Moving well, moving fast…looking forward to seeing him on game day.”

Barmore has not played since Oct. 16 , New England’s Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a lingering knee injury. With the swelling in his knee failing to adequately reduce, the Pats placed the Alabama product on IR on Nov. 18.

Through New England’s first six games, Barmore logged 15 total tackles (one for loss), three quarterback-hits and one sack. In his absence, New England has had to find alternative ways to account for his routinely absorbing the opponent’s double team . The team has relied on run-stuffers Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Carl Davis while attempting to stop the run, with Wise occasionally aligning as a base defensive end. His return should enhance an already fearsome pass rush, headlined by linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche .

Wynn to IR

In order to make room on the active roster for Barmore, the Pats placed offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. The ex-Georgia Bulldog has played in nine games with seven starts, six at right tackle and one at left tackle. He has been inactive for the last three games, as he continued to deal with a foot injury. Though he would be eligible to return for the Patriots, should they qualify for the playoffs, Wynn’s placement on IR ends his regular season.

Bouts with injury, as well as struggling to adjust to a switch from left tackle to right, have amounted to a disappointing season for the 27-year-old. Wynn is slated to enter free agency at season’s end, with many wondering whether the talented, but enigmatic tackle has played his final down in New England.

Collins Elevated

Collins returned for his fourth tour of duty in New England by signing with the team’s practice squad on Oct. 3. He was elevated to the active roster for the first time this year for the where he played in a reserve role for the Pats against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24. Collins was also promoted for last Monday’s 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, taking five snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams.

At his best, Collins is still one of the more dynamic talents in the league. He can still provide capable contributions as an off-ball defender, as well as explosiveness at the linebacker position on third down. The Pats hope that his familiarity with their system could help to provide additional stability to their defense.

Curiously, the Patriots chose not to elevate running back J.J. Taylor, in light of downgrading fellow rusher Damien Harris to ‘out’ earlier in the day. Failure to promote Taylor May indicate that lead back Rhamondre Stevenson may be poised to suit up in Week 15, with rookies Pierre Strong, Jr. and Kevin Harris providing reserve depth.

‘Viva Las Vegas’ for Waller and Renfrow

Both tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow — who began their respective 21-day evaluation periods for potential returns from IR on Wednesday — have been activated by Las Vegas and are expected to play against the Patriots.

Waller has missed the Raiders' last five games due to a hamstring injury, after previously missing most of the summer with a similar issue. In only five games played this season, Waller has caught 16 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Renfrow, meanwhile, has played just six games this year — first missing time with a concussion, and now returning from separate rib and hamstring injuries. The Clemson product has caught 21 passes for 192 yards in six games.

