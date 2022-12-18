Read full article on original website
Related
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
OFFICIAL BUSINESS
Brandon Friesen had the experience of a lifetime as a football official.And he’s done it twice.Friesen was a part of the officiating crew last Saturday that called the NCAA Division II football national championship game.The Kingfisher resident was the field judge as topranked Ferris State defeated No. 2 Colorado School ...
blackchronicle.com
Game Notes: Oklahoma State Ready for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Playing in its 17th consecutive bowl game with its 17th consecutive winning season secured, the Oklahoma State football team (7-5 overall; 4-5 Big 12) faces Wisconsin (6-6 overall; 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 8:15 p.m. MT/9:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 27, at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Seniors find their smiles
Leadership Hennessey seniors Leslie Carrillo (left) and Raven Bedford wrap presents for their 2022 Reserve Police Angel child. These HHS seniors are missing the third member of their team, Tyson Chalmers, who was helping a team of boys who’d never wrapped presents. The two girls also won the “Solemn” awards ...
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Gail Hardin
Recitation of the Rosary for Gail Hardin, 79, was Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s officiated by Rev. Edward Menasco and Rev. John Herrera. Burial followed at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Stillwater airport airfield damaged due to unauthorized aircraft landing
Engineers are now assessing any potential long-term damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.
blackchronicle.com
Cavender Auto Family adds Subaru, Chevy and Buick-GMC dealerships
Growing Cavender Auto Family expanded its presence in Oklahoma, which it entered this year, with its latest acquisition. Cavender Auto Family, of San Antonio, on Dec. 12 bought Hudiburg Chevrolet and Hudiburg Buick-GMC, both in Midwest City, and Hudiburg Subaru in Norman, from Hudiburg Auto Group, Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender confirmed to Automotive News in an email.
KOCO
Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
ocolly.com
Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room
An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
oknursingtimes.com
OK Hospitals Recognized for Participation in Improvement Collaborative Activities
The Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (OPQIC) acknowledged participating hospitals that are creating a culture of excellence in perinatal care for Oklahoma mothers and newborns. The hospitals were recognized at the eighth annual summit of the collaborative in Oklahoma City. Approximately 100 providers of maternal and infant care were able to come together in person at the event to discuss continued efforts to improve outcomes for Oklahoma mothers and babies, and to celebrate success from their ongoing work.
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
KFOR
The real deal Arctic Blast still on track to hit Oklahoma Wed Night / Thursday!
Get prepared for the real deal Arctic Blast that should reach OKC around Sunrise Thursday! The big story is the dangerous cold, strong winds and dangerous wind chill temps! Some light snow and flurries is likely with the front with up to 1/2″ acc in OKC. Watching!
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
News On 6
WATCH: David Payne's Snow, Wind-Chill Update
OKLAHOMA CITY - Monday morning on Facebook, Chief Meteorologist David Payne went in-depth on Thursday's incoming Siberian blast. Here is his thinking on snow amounts, wind chills and wind speeds.
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
kjrh.com
A small town makes Christmas tree history while also spreading joy
ENID, Oklahoma — Each year, just after thanksgiving, it feels like the world shifts into a winter wonderland in some places. "But I feel like with hearing the music of the ice rink, and coming down to see the tree and all the smaller trees lit around it, it just reminds me of being a kid again," said Nicole Winfield, the project coordinator of 'The One'.
Comments / 0