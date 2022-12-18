ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

Kingfisher Times and Free Press

OFFICIAL BUSINESS

Brandon Friesen had the experience of a lifetime as a football official.And he’s done it twice.Friesen was a part of the officiating crew last Saturday that called the NCAA Division II football national championship game.The Kingfisher resident was the field judge as topranked Ferris State defeated No. 2 Colorado School ...
KINGFISHER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Game Notes: Oklahoma State Ready for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Playing in its 17th consecutive bowl game with its 17th consecutive winning season secured, the Oklahoma State football team (7-5 overall; 4-5 Big 12) faces Wisconsin (6-6 overall; 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 8:15 p.m. MT/9:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 27, at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.
STILLWATER, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Seniors find their smiles

Leadership Hennessey seniors Leslie Carrillo (left) and Raven Bedford wrap presents for their 2022 Reserve Police Angel child. These HHS seniors are missing the third member of their team, Tyson Chalmers, who was helping a team of boys who’d never wrapped presents. The two girls also won the “Solemn” awards ...
HENNESSEY, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Gail Hardin

Recitation of the Rosary for Gail Hardin, 79, was Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s officiated by Rev. Edward Menasco and Rev. John Herrera. Burial followed at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.
HENNESSEY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Cavender Auto Family adds Subaru, Chevy and Buick-GMC dealerships

Growing Cavender Auto Family expanded its presence in Oklahoma, which it entered this year, with its latest acquisition. Cavender Auto Family, of San Antonio, on Dec. 12 bought Hudiburg Chevrolet and Hudiburg Buick-GMC, both in Midwest City, and Hudiburg Subaru in Norman, from Hudiburg Auto Group, Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender confirmed to Automotive News in an email.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OK Hospitals Recognized for Participation in Improvement Collaborative Activities

The Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (OPQIC) acknowledged participating hospitals that are creating a culture of excellence in perinatal care for Oklahoma mothers and newborns. The hospitals were recognized at the eighth annual summit of the collaborative in Oklahoma City. Approximately 100 providers of maternal and infant care were able to come together in person at the event to discuss continued efforts to improve outcomes for Oklahoma mothers and babies, and to celebrate success from their ongoing work.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

A small town makes Christmas tree history while also spreading joy

ENID, Oklahoma — Each year, just after thanksgiving, it feels like the world shifts into a winter wonderland in some places. "But I feel like with hearing the music of the ice rink, and coming down to see the tree and all the smaller trees lit around it, it just reminds me of being a kid again," said Nicole Winfield, the project coordinator of 'The One'.
ENID, OK

