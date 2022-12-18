The Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (OPQIC) acknowledged participating hospitals that are creating a culture of excellence in perinatal care for Oklahoma mothers and newborns. The hospitals were recognized at the eighth annual summit of the collaborative in Oklahoma City. Approximately 100 providers of maternal and infant care were able to come together in person at the event to discuss continued efforts to improve outcomes for Oklahoma mothers and babies, and to celebrate success from their ongoing work.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO