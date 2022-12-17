ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Montgomery Advertiser

Air University commander hosts first Senior Statesmen Symposium

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE - Air University hosted former university commanders during its inaugural Senior Statesmen Symposium on Dec. 9. The daylong event allowed the university to highlight the changes made to both professional military and continuing education, and to offer the former commanders the opportunity to provide insight and wisdom to help...

