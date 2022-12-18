OU basketball: Jacob Groves' 26 points propels Sooners to 87-66 win over Central Arkansas

Reggie Pearson, a former Texas Tech safety, announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma via Twitter on Thursday. Pearson spent the first three seasons of his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Lubbock, where he was a two-year starter for the Red Raiders. He recorded 55 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions this season and made 11 tackles in Texas Tech's 51-48 overtime upset of OU on Nov. 26.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO