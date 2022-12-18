ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU basketball: Jacob Groves' 26 points propels Sooners to 87-66 win over Central Arkansas

By Jason Batacao, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Reggie Pearson, safety transfer from Texas Tech, commits to Sooners

Reggie Pearson, a former Texas Tech safety, announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma via Twitter on Thursday. Pearson spent the first three seasons of his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Lubbock, where he was a two-year starter for the Red Raiders. He recorded 55 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions this season and made 11 tackles in Texas Tech's 51-48 overtime upset of OU on Nov. 26.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners defeat Florida 62-53 to claim Jumpman Invitational

Oklahoma (9-3) defeated Florida (7-5) 62-53 Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led OU with 22 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field. Two Sooners, senior forwards Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves, recorded double-digit rebounds with 12 and 10, respectively. Groves’ 13 points gave him his second double-double of the season.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners ink 24 signees during early signing period, headlined by 5-stars Jackson Arnold, PJ Adebawore

Oklahoma signed 24 prospects in its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday's early signing day. OU's 2023 class is headlined by quarterback Jackson Arnold and edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, both five-star recruits. Oklahoma missed out on five-star safety Peyton Bowen and four-star edge rusher Tausili Akana on Wednesday, who chose Oregon and Texas, respectively.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy