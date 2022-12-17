Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Gator Country Member Midseason Q&A Part One
Before the basketball season started we did a Q&A with Gator Country subscribers and it was so successful we decided to do it again now that the non-conference portion of the season has concluded. If you’re a Gator Country member who wants a question answered, you can submit it on...
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Defensive back Dijon Johnson
Notable: Johnson was a long time commit to Ohio State before he visited Gainesville in June and then again in July and backed off that commitment to the Buckeyes. Johnson announced for Florida in October and the athletic defensive back can play anywhere in the backfield.
Gator Country
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz commits to Florida
Wisconsin transfer QB Graham Mertz officially commits to the Florida Gators. Mertz entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4th and took an unofficial visit to Gainesville on Dec 9-10th. The Kansas native was a member of the 2019 recruiting class and played high school ball at Blue Valley North. The...
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Running back Treyaun Webb
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL. Notable: The Florida legacy was a tough battle for the Gators as Florida had to battle South Carolina and Penn State for Webb’s commitment over the summer. Ultimately Webb committed to Florida where his cousin Dee Webb played college ball at. Quotable: “One day I just...
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Defensive lineman Kamran James
Notable: James is considered one of the underrated prospects in the country and a guy that Florida liked from day one. James picked the Gators over Georgia and showed Florida this year just why he was a good pick-up. James is expected to enroll in Gainesville in January.
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Receiver Aidan Mizell
Notable: Mizell is a Florida legacy as both of his parents ran track in Gainesville and that helped the Gators beat out the Tennessee Volunteers for the receiver. Mizell missed most of his senior year with a knee injury but should be good to go for spring ball. Quotable: “It...
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney
Hometown: Orange Park, FL. Notable: Kearney was one of the Gators top offensive line targets from the time Napier arrived in Gainesville and at first they lost him to Florida State but the Gators continued to work on Kearney and he flipped from the Noles in November. Quotable: “It’s no...
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Defensive back Jordan Castell
Hometown: Winter Garden, FL. Notable: Castell was a highly sought-after prospect who committed to Florida over Alabama and Auburn in July. Castell is a safety who can move around on the back end of the defense if needed but the Gators will start him out at safety. Quotable: “That’s why...
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Linebacker Jaden Robinson
Notable: Robinson flipped from South Carolina over the summer after visiting Gainesville for Friday Night Lights and he stayed solid with the Gators since that flip. Robinson had a really good senior year and he was honored by being named a semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award given out to the top linebacker in the country.
Gator Country
Florida Gators Signee Profile: Defensive back Bryce Thornton
Hometown: Alpharetta, GA. Notable: Thornton was one of the top targets for the Gators and Patrick Toney from day one and the Gators beat out Alabama for the talented safety who can play multiple positions on defense. Thornton plans to early enroll in Gainesville. Quotable: “It’s a really big deal...
Gator Country
Early National Signing Day Central: Florida Gators
Early Signing Day is here and the Gators have put together a good recruiting class. This will be Gator Country’s landing page for everything you need to know or read on Signing Day. Below we will keep track of all the Gator targets, commits, signing ceremonies, and letters of intent that have been signed.
