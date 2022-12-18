Read full article on original website
WBKO
VIDEO: CASA of South Central Kentucky hosting flexible training classes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky will be hosting training classes this winter for volunteers who wish to join the program. Every Thursday in February and the first Thursday in March, CASA will be offering training classes but this term there will be a more flexible schedule.
WBKO
Chewy donates 25 pallets of pet supplies to the Bowling Green community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two and a half weeks ago, the Bowling Green community received a rather large donation of pet supplies from Chewy for free. Along with the Humane Society of the United States, they were able to donate 25 pallets of durable pet supplies, which would soon be distributed throughout the community.
WBKO
Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation. The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing. The Bowling Green Baby...
wymt.com
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
WBKO
Shelters prepare for influx of people amidst cold temperatures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people in the Bowling Green and Southcentral Kentucky community will be looking for a warm place to stay over the next few days because of the frigid temperatures. Homeless shelters in Bowling Green are preparing themselves for an influx of people seeking shelter over...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
WBKO
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green to highlight exceptional Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky to the World, a nonprofit originating out of Louisville, has taken up residence in the shared SmartSpace at Western Kentucky University. The nonprofit’s mission is to demonstrate and enhance Kentucky’s intellectual and cultural reputation using the stories of exceptional people with Kentucky roots. The group says that Bowling Green is the future of Kentucky to the World, and is an important part of their goal to change the narrative surrounding the Bluegrass State.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
q95fm.net
Governor Andy Beshear Announces High-Ground Community In Knott County
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. The Governor said the initial building site is located in the community of Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line. The state initially secured 75 acres and can expand that to nearly 300 acres, which means the land not only provides a place to rebuild but is a place to grow for the future and attract new businesses. This is the first of several locations in Eastern Kentucky that are being considered for rebuilding projects. The state is currently evaluating multiple sites in four counties: Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry. These counties combined account for 75% of the homes lost to flood damage.
wdrb.com
Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart reached agreements with all 50 states in a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. Several attorneys general accused the retail giant of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions and contributing to the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $53 million in the settlement. Walmart...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Beshear will discuss economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters. He will also be sharing more information about the winter weather that is approaching the Heartland. The update will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m. CST/12:30 p.m. EST.
WBKO
Bowling Green businesses discuss shopping local for the holidays
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Social media analytic tool Brandwatch says online discussions on shopping locally for the holidays are up 20 percent compared to this time last year. WBKO spoke with some local businesses downtown to see just what holiday prep looks like for the small shops, and to...
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
WBKO
Skill Game owners say the machines have helped their businesses despite the claims of others
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, WBKO reported on the American Legion and VFW losing revenue in their charitable gaming ventures. The organizations have seen losses of over $2 million over the last two years. Although the pandemic was a factor in the decrease, it was reported that expanded gaming had taken many of their players.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say there have been numerous thefts from cars in the neighborhoods near Preston Miller Park. Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles. Several home surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects, who typically have their faces covered. Police...
New lawsuit alleges millions stolen from Kentucky retirees
The KPPA funds pensions for former state employees and Kentucky State Police troopers.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police offers winter driving tips to motorists
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians are being dealt with a wintery forecast through the weekend. KSP is asking motorists to be aware that weather conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. “With possible inclement weather approaching our area, we are asking motorists to reduce speeds and allow...
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died
This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide. Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
