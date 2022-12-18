ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Chewy donates 25 pallets of pet supplies to the Bowling Green community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two and a half weeks ago, the Bowling Green community received a rather large donation of pet supplies from Chewy for free. Along with the Humane Society of the United States, they were able to donate 25 pallets of durable pet supplies, which would soon be distributed throughout the community.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation. The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing. The Bowling Green Baby...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Shelters prepare for influx of people amidst cold temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people in the Bowling Green and Southcentral Kentucky community will be looking for a warm place to stay over the next few days because of the frigid temperatures. Homeless shelters in Bowling Green are preparing themselves for an influx of people seeking shelter over...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY
WBKO

Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green to highlight exceptional Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky to the World, a nonprofit originating out of Louisville, has taken up residence in the shared SmartSpace at Western Kentucky University. The nonprofit’s mission is to demonstrate and enhance Kentucky’s intellectual and cultural reputation using the stories of exceptional people with Kentucky roots. The group says that Bowling Green is the future of Kentucky to the World, and is an important part of their goal to change the narrative surrounding the Bluegrass State.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
q95fm.net

Governor Andy Beshear Announces High-Ground Community In Knott County

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. The Governor said the initial building site is located in the community of Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line. The state initially secured 75 acres and can expand that to nearly 300 acres, which means the land not only provides a place to rebuild but is a place to grow for the future and attract new businesses. This is the first of several locations in Eastern Kentucky that are being considered for rebuilding projects. The state is currently evaluating multiple sites in four counties: Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry. These counties combined account for 75% of the homes lost to flood damage.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Beshear will discuss economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters. He will also be sharing more information about the winter weather that is approaching the Heartland. The update will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m. CST/12:30 p.m. EST.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Bowling Green businesses discuss shopping local for the holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Social media analytic tool Brandwatch says online discussions on shopping locally for the holidays are up 20 percent compared to this time last year. WBKO spoke with some local businesses downtown to see just what holiday prep looks like for the small shops, and to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say there have been numerous thefts from cars in the neighborhoods near Preston Miller Park. Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles. Several home surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects, who typically have their faces covered. Police...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky State Police offers winter driving tips to motorists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians are being dealt with a wintery forecast through the weekend. KSP is asking motorists to be aware that weather conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. “With possible inclement weather approaching our area, we are asking motorists to reduce speeds and allow...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.  Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy