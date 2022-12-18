ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Dog kills four-day-old child in Cave Springs

Marshall businesses gift holiday hams to first responders. Many businesses and people in the Marshall community came together day showing local first responders how much they're valued for the work they do each day. Operation Santa Clause has Shreveport police and …. Operation Santa Clause is a program where Shreveport...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
JOPLIN, MO
KHBS

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life

GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
WIBW

One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
GALENA, KS
KYTV

Farmers in the Ozarks feeling hay shortage during winter prep

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - With the first significant winter storm threatening the Ozarks, school districts, road departments, and farmers are preparing for what might accumulate in the coming days. Amid hay and feed shortages that have been felt in recent months following severe summer droughts, local feed stores are working...
GREEN FOREST, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
HINDSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WSMV

Vintage toys stolen from business

Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland Police Chief resigns

FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
FAIRLAND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy