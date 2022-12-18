Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Dog kills four-day-old child in Cave Springs
Marshall businesses gift holiday hams to first responders. Many businesses and people in the Marshall community came together day showing local first responders how much they're valued for the work they do each day. Operation Santa Clause has Shreveport police and …. Operation Santa Clause is a program where Shreveport...
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
KSN.com
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
KHBS
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
koamnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
KYTV
Farmers in the Ozarks feeling hay shortage during winter prep
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - With the first significant winter storm threatening the Ozarks, school districts, road departments, and farmers are preparing for what might accumulate in the coming days. Amid hay and feed shortages that have been felt in recent months following severe summer droughts, local feed stores are working...
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video pleads not guilty to six charges
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has entered a plea of not guilty to six charges for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
KYTV
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St. The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
WSMV
Vintage toys stolen from business
Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
