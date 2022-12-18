Read full article on original website
Related
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
OFFICIAL BUSINESS
Brandon Friesen had the experience of a lifetime as a football official.And he’s done it twice.Friesen was a part of the officiating crew last Saturday that called the NCAA Division II football national championship game.The Kingfisher resident was the field judge as topranked Ferris State defeated No. 2 Colorado School ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Seniors find their smiles
Leadership Hennessey seniors Leslie Carrillo (left) and Raven Bedford wrap presents for their 2022 Reserve Police Angel child. These HHS seniors are missing the third member of their team, Tyson Chalmers, who was helping a team of boys who’d never wrapped presents. The two girls also won the “Solemn” awards ...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
KCREA members deliver gifts to schools to celebrate National Education Week
In honor of National Education Week, Kingfisher County Retired Educators Association members delivered popcorn tins, containers of Danish butter cookies and chocolate-covered pretzels to each public school in Kingfisher County.These deliveries were made during the week of Nov. 14-18.KCREA members expressed their appreciation to the teachers and staff members at ...
Comments / 0