Gear up, Michigan Wolverines fans, because today is among the busiest days of the year for football recruiting — the beginning of the Early Signing Period. Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff have been busy ever since the end of the regular season trying to get more kids in the 2023 class — as well as the transfer portal — to be a part of the program for next season. They have 21 commits in the mix and are anticipating all of them to sign their letter of intent sometime between now and Friday, which is the end of the early signing period.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO