Piper Road reopen after rollover accident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover in West Springfield briefly closed Piper Road, but the road is now reopen. Two people were taken to the hospital.

West Springfield Lieutenant Tony Spear told 22News everyone in the accident is expected to be ok and the road is open. Piper Road was briefly closed immediately following the accident between Kings Highway and Amostown Road while the crash was cleared.

