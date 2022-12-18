Piper Road reopen after rollover accident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover in West Springfield briefly closed Piper Road, but the road is now reopen. Two people were taken to the hospital.Suspect wanted in connection with stealing from West Springfield business
West Springfield Lieutenant Tony Spear told 22News everyone in the accident is expected to be ok and the road is open. Piper Road was briefly closed immediately following the accident between Kings Highway and Amostown Road while the crash was cleared.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1