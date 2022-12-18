ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Possible Trade Target Kyrie Irving Had Massive Respect For Ex-Teammate LeBron James

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lxFS_0jmNsd2m00

The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been rumored as a potential trade candidate.

Brooklyn Nets ex-All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving still has plenty of game left on the court, but his behavior off it has been so erratic and at teams outright bizarre that he become something of a toxic asset across the league. A lengthy injury history hasn't exactly helped the 30-year-old's case either.

Still, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic , rumblings continue that your Los Angeles Lakers might be targeting a Hollywood reunion between Irving and his former Cleveland Cavaliers compatriot LeBron James. That dynamic duo won a very memorable title together in 2016, and all told led the club to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2015-17, In the summer of 2017, Irving demanded a trade away from the franchise and was moved to the Boston Celtics. With a new supporting cast, James and Kevin Love went back to the Finals in 2018 anyway.

So could Irving help James and new running mate Anthony Davis return to the Finals in 2023? Could the two get along enough to get that done, and could Irving stop being a distraction away from the hardwood?

In speaking with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports (their full interview is viewable here ), their former teammate, big man Larry Sanders, discussed the pair's dynamic and the general friction on the Cavaliers in that era. Sanders played in five games for the Cavs during James and Irving's final season together in 2016-17 as a deep-bench piece.

"I've often felt as though they were our modern-day version of Shaq and Kobe, as far as maybe not getting along -- but not the same extreme," Robinson said. "I think the difference is, it seems as though whatever issues they had, they fixed it at least publicly."

"I think going there, I didn't really understand how many internal issues they had, but it was a lot," Sanders said. "I felt like, they all felt like, when their numbers are called, they have to perform in order to win, right? And that's the expectation amongst the team. But then when they lose, it's their fault. And when they win, the spotlight is mostly on 'Bron, and what he did. But all of the other players have to play their part for 'Bron to win. So when they lose, it's like, 'Okay who has to get traded now?'" Sanders chuckled.

"I think [Kyrie] wanted to get from underneath that," Sanders offered. "I saw in [one] game, his number got called. He went out and did a crazy lay-up with his left hand, and we were still down. He sat on the bench. [These] might have been his words, it's what I heard: ''Bron, you're the best player. Go bring us back. You're the best player in the league.' I think that that energy made it where they bumped heads."

"I just think Ky wanted to really just enjoy what he was doing and let it be more of a team thing. I'm not saying it's not [a team thing] with 'Bron but I think 'Bron is on a mission. I think with Ky and with 'Bron, I think the mission is not the same."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'

Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
The Comeback

Lakers owner engaged to former SNL cast member

Many people have referred to the play of the Los Angeles Lakers over the last two seasons as comedy. Now, a literal comedian will be very connected to the franchise’s owner. According to TMZ, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently got engaged to comedian Jay Mohr. The two started “quietly” dating back in 2017, per TMZ, Read more... The post Lakers owner engaged to former SNL cast member appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos

Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing. Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy