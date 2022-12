Round 1 of this winter event is over, the snowfall aspect. However, we deal with the lingering effects of brutal cold and blowing snow. Temperatures fall to about -10 early Thursday, putting wind chills between -25 and -45. The worst of that will be in northeast Nebraska, and Omaha will see wind chills around -35 to -40. If you must be outside, dress in layers and cover up as much skin as possible to avoid frostbite, which could only take minutes to happen.

