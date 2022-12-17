Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kjzz.com
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
kjzz.com
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County father, son who helped solve World War II mystery returns home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Salt Lake County have recently returned from Japan after helping to solve a World War II mystery. It was a life changing moment in the lives of a family in Hiroshima, Japan; Dick Johnson and his son Chris traveled from Utah to provide them with closure after 78 years.
kjzz.com
75-year-old skier dies after collapsing on Deer Valley slopes, resort confirms
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man died while skiing one of Deer Valley Ski Resort's runs on Tuesday morning, the resort confirmed. According to a media statement issued from the resort's communications manager, the 75-year-old was on the Homeward Bound run when he reportedly collapsed at approximately 10:45 a.m. .
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
ABC 4
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
kjzz.com
Renderings released for Taiwan, Singapore, Knoxville, Modesto temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four temple renderings in Asia and the U.S. have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials recently announced the locations of the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple, the Singapore Temple, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and the Modesto California Temple. Their renderings were shared in a press release on Monday.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kjzz.com
Locations announced for Austin, Cleveland, Santiago West temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three temple locations in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials on Monday shared the locations of three temples to be built in North and South America: the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple.
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
ABC 4
School shooting threat cancels classes at two Utah charter school locations
KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified two teens who made school shooting threats to Entheos Academy at both of its locations in Magna and Kearns. Lt. Shane Manwaring with the Unified Police confirmed that a former 14-year-old student made the threat to the Magna branch. He said she is a runaway, and police are currently looking for her.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
