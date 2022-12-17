ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas

When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
upr.org

Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"

I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Renderings released for Taiwan, Singapore, Knoxville, Modesto temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four temple renderings in Asia and the U.S. have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials recently announced the locations of the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple, the Singapore Temple, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and the Modesto California Temple. Their renderings were shared in a press release on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Locations announced for Austin, Cleveland, Santiago West temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three temple locations in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials on Monday shared the locations of three temples to be built in North and South America: the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

School shooting threat cancels classes at two Utah charter school locations

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified two teens who made school shooting threats to Entheos Academy at both of its locations in Magna and Kearns. Lt. Shane Manwaring with the Unified Police confirmed that a former 14-year-old student made the threat to the Magna branch. He said she is a runaway, and police are currently looking for her.
MAGNA, UT
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE

