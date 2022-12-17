Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don’t count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]
Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
alaskasportsreport.com
Kenai basketball player Jakob Kvasnikoff’s inspired heroics earn him Alaska Athlete of the Week honors
Jakob Kvasnikoff’s heroics on the basketball court earned him Alaska Athlete of the Week honors. The Kenai Central High School basketball player scored 25 points and nailed a buzzer-beater with .5 seconds remaining to lead the Kardinals to a miraculous 70-69 victory over the Houston Hawks. The team was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska meteor complication - Dec. 21, 2022
Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. A bright meteor flashed across the early morning sky over Southcentral Alaska Wednesday, according to reports from several residents. Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena...
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
kmxt.org
Providence starts ‘earn while you learn’ program to fill empty CNA positions
Certified nursing assistants are in short supply in Alaska. And the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is one of 17 hospitals in the state trying a new program to pay potential candidates as they train and hire new employees to fill the gap. Providence has 15 open CNA positions between their.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Alaska
There’s no doubt about it, Alaska may just be one of the snowiest places in the entirety of the United States. However, just how snowy is it? And where is most of that snow found at? If you’re not sure of the answer to these questions, don’t worry. This complete guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the snowiest place in Alaska.
Chiropractic Economics
The Joint Chiropractic Expands to Alaska, Signs Franchise Agreement for 3 Clinics
First ‘The Joint’ clinic opens in Wasilla, Alaska. The Joint Corp., the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in the state of Alaska for three clinics. The first of the three recently opened in Wasilla, Alaska, with a second clinic planned for Anchorage in the first quarter of next year. The franchisees are targeting fall 2023 for the third location. Alaska extends The Joint’s footprint to 40 states.
Here Are 11 Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In Alaska, they’re Truly Nature Magic
Alaska is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, and its lakes are no exception. From crystal clear glacial lakes to picturesque mountain lakes, Alaska has something for everyone. Here are 11 of the most beautiful lakes in Alaska, according to our readers:
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial....
CoinTelegraph
Alaska adds ‘virtual currency’ to its regulatory regime
From Jan. 1, 2023, the term “virtual currency” will take its place in the money transmission regulations of Alaska. It will oblige the companies dealing with digital currencies to obtain a money transmission license in the state. As reported by the law firm Cooley on Dec. 19, the...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
kinyradio.com
COVID-19 pushed Alaska’s death rate higher and life expectancy lower in 2021
The 10 leading causes of death in Alaska in 2021, as reported by the state Division of Public Health, show malignant neoplasms (cancer) at the top and COVID-19 in third place. (Graph from Alaska Vital Statistics 2021.) (Alaska Beacon) - Alaskans’ life expectancy dropped and death rate rose in 2021,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Meteor flashes across early morning sky above Alaska
Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds. Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments. Updated: 20 hours ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cold continues over mainland, snow heads to Panhandle
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some Alaska residents are celebrating the winter solstice and the return of increasing amounts of daylight, the deep cold continues over Interior Alaska mid-week. The Interior will see lows drop to the 50s below at Fort Yukon and then range from the teens to 40s...
