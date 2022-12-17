MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia has one more contest before it begins a new season of Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers (9-2) welcome Stony Brook (8-4) on Thursday for the final game before the holiday break and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. In its last time out, WVU downed Buffalo on Sunday 96-78 behind four double-digit scorers. Erik Stevenson led the game with 22 points, but the big man Jimmy Bell impressed, coming alive in the second half to score 17 of his 18 total points over the final 20 minutes.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO