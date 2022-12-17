Read full article on original website
Looking back at WVU’s only Christmas Day appearances
Christmas is a day to relax, exchange gifts and give thanks. Seldom is it a time for West Virginia fans to gather around the television (or radio) and cheer on the Mountaineers. In fact, going back a century the Mountaineer men’s basketball and football teams have competed just three times...
WVU hoops welcomes Stony Brook for first-ever meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia has one more contest before it begins a new season of Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers (9-2) welcome Stony Brook (8-4) on Thursday for the final game before the holiday break and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. In its last time out, WVU downed Buffalo on Sunday 96-78 behind four double-digit scorers. Erik Stevenson led the game with 22 points, but the big man Jimmy Bell impressed, coming alive in the second half to score 17 of his 18 total points over the final 20 minutes.
Quick Hits: Brown proud of 2023 class that “stayed committed”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next wave of Mountaineers is becoming official. A total of 17 high school student-athletes from nine states signed their National Letters of Intent to join West Virginia on Wednesday, building the framework for WVU’s next batch of players. According to WVU coach Neal Brown, National Signing Day is the culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice by both the student-athletes and the staff that did their best to bring them to their next destinations.
High-octane West Virginia attack faces Stony Brook
West Virginia aims to secure its second four-game winning streak of the season on Thursday when it hosts Stony Brook in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (9-2) began the season with four victories before splitting their next four games. West Virginia answered an 84-74 setback at Xavier on Dec. 3 by revving its high-octane offense in recording three double-digit wins.
Rodney Gallagher calls signing with WVU a “dream come true”
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — West Virginia’s highest-rated recruit of the 2023 signing class put pen to paper at Laurel Highlands High School Wednesday afternoon. Rodney Gallagher III, a four-star wide receiver in Pennsylvania, officially signed with the program that he grew up watching. He verbally committed to WVU in May, and then ended all speculation he was headed elsewhere ten days ago by simply saying, “I’m staying a Mountaineer” on social media.
West Virginia Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Blast Miami (Ohio)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its ninth victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, after defeating Miami (Ohio), 82-51, in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Despite a constant barrage...
Wide receiver Traylon Ray signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia receiving corps gets a boost with the reception of Traylon Ray’s National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Ray, a four-star prospect on ESPN and the 247Sports Composite, will join the Mountaineers from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is the 16th signing in WVU’s 2023 class.
Huggins, WVU see areas to work on before Big 12 play begins
WVU (9-2) has played well to start this season, with its two hiccups coming against now-No. 1 Purdue and an Xavier team that, like the Mountaineers, is just outside of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Offensively, Bob Huggins’ team is shooting at nearly a 50 percent success rate, is...
Graham Harrell joins Purdue as offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten. After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.
National Signing Day is on Wednesday. Here’s what to know.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next crop of West Virginia Mountaineers will take shape on Wednesday as Neal Brown eagerly awaits National Letters of Intent from prospects across the country. Brown has seen success on the recruiting trail, pulling top-50 classes in each of his first three seasons. His 2023...
Legg Named Second Team Academic All-America
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg has been named to the Academic All-America Second Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators, announced today by the organization. It is the 30th time a West Virginia football player has been named to the team and...
Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
Hammond announces signing of Duncan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has...
