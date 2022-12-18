ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

DeSoto beats Austin Vandegrift to win first Texas high school football state championship since 2016

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VReVB_0jmNrXf500

DeSoto and Austin Vandegrift both scored big upsets in the semifinals to make it to the Class 6A Division II state championship game , and both put up a fight Saturday.

But DeSoto (14-2) weathered some first-half mistakes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and cruised to a 42-17 win over Vandegrift (14-2) to claim its second Texas high school football state championship and first since 2016.

The speed of Texas commits Tre Wisner and Johntay Cook II, plus the power of Deondrae Riden Jr. proved too much for Vandegrift, which was seeking its first-ever state championship.

Riden, a sophomore running back, scored three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles, including one that required a meeting of minds:

Check scorebooklive/texas later for a full report and photo gallery from the 6A Division II championship game.

Here are photos from Saturday's 6A Division 2 title game:

Video and photos by Tommy Hays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LW8cV_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdXXV_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpJdv_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHnZ7_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeWGp_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Crbda_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TB7Se_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyNbk_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WH6EB_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkl64_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myCMC_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvK3M_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cfzR_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIMUD_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAtCF_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIU2m_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFzw6_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbFjm_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brvOs_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDmsv_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fpi2G_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPwE9_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JIGA_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOf9Q_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjgT4_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321sYU_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JG15w_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyDRR_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujHPp_0jmNrXf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIKJ2_0jmNrXf500

The 2022 Texas high school football state championship games were played in Arlington last week, and by the end of the weekend there were five recruits committed to the Texas Longhorns who left AT&T Stadium with state championship medals. Those added to the state championships won earlier this season by a pair of out-of-state Longhorn commits. Below are notes on each of those newly-minted 2022 state champions.
Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating missing 73-year old Jimmie Thompson of Rockwall, TX. Mrs. Thompson was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is believed to be driving a 2005 White Lincoln Aviator with Texas License Plate DM3H529.
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
Who wants to be a millionaire? Apparently not two Texans holding winning lottery tickets. The Texas Lottery says there are two unclaimed $1 million lottery tickets from the July 29 drawing. Both winning tickets were Quick Picks matching all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the...
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
