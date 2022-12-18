DeSoto beats Austin Vandegrift to win first Texas high school football state championship since 2016

DeSoto and Austin Vandegrift both scored big upsets in the semifinals to make it to the Class 6A Division II state championship game , and both put up a fight Saturday.

But DeSoto (14-2) weathered some first-half mistakes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and cruised to a 42-17 win over Vandegrift (14-2) to claim its second Texas high school football state championship and first since 2016.

The speed of Texas commits Tre Wisner and Johntay Cook II, plus the power of Deondrae Riden Jr. proved too much for Vandegrift, which was seeking its first-ever state championship.

Riden, a sophomore running back, scored three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles, including one that required a meeting of minds:

Here are photos from Saturday's 6A Division 2 title game:

Video and photos by Tommy Hays