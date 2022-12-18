ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

PDX preps as winter storm hits Pacific NW on busy holiday travel days

PORTLAND, Ore. — Travelers at the Portland International Airport told KATU they were changing plans to leave a day or two earlier, for fear of getting stuck with weather delays or cancelations later this week. PDX teams are preparing for possible 12-hour shifts to keep the airport open through...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive

Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

How to drive in Oregon ice and snow (if you have to)

Weather forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for some snow on Thursday — but that’s just the start. A transition to freezing rain later in the day could turn the roads into slick sheets of ice. And those hazardous conditions will arrive just as Oregonians are gearing up for...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop

It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland

Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

To Measure How Portland Is Doing, Let’s Compare Ourselves to Other Cities

The year’s end is a good time for taking stock. Maybe it’s the looming deadline of New Year’s resolutions. Or the sight of George Bailey seeing that, without him, Bedford Falls would look like Elon Musk’s Twitter. Could just be one too many glasses of eggnog. Whatever the reason, the holiday season is when a lot of us ruminate on who we’ve become—and what we could be.
PORTLAND, OR
railfan.com

‘Empire Builder’ Canceled Amid Winter Woes

CHICAGO — Intense winter weather across the northern tier of the nation is disrupting holiday travel on Amtrak. An Arctic cold front was bringing snow and below-zero temperatures to a large swath of the country this week. Axios reports that about 33 million people were under winter storm watches as of Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL

