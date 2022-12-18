Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tips for winter-proofing homes, avoiding frozen pipes
Experts say getting your home winter-ready ahead of a storm can help avoid expensive repairs down the road from frozen pipes to ice dams.
KATU.com
PDX preps as winter storm hits Pacific NW on busy holiday travel days
PORTLAND, Ore. — Travelers at the Portland International Airport told KATU they were changing plans to leave a day or two earlier, for fear of getting stuck with weather delays or cancelations later this week. PDX teams are preparing for possible 12-hour shifts to keep the airport open through...
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
KGW
Why western Oregon will see ice instead of snow this week
Both types of winter weather are expected as part of an ice storm in Portland this week. KGW meteorologist Rod Hill explains why we'll see ice rather than snow.
KATU.com
Not quite Rudolph: Three-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued by ODFW
DALLAS, Ore. — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 3-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. In the pictures provided, the deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen...
KATU.com
PDX gearing up for potential flight disruptions with incoming winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — There have been delays and cancelations at PDX, but so far, most of it is related to weather elsewhere. As far as arrivals, there were 31 delayed flights and 9 canceled as of this afternoon. For departures, there were 12 delayed and 6 canceled. Today we...
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
How to drive in Oregon ice and snow (if you have to)
Weather forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for some snow on Thursday — but that’s just the start. A transition to freezing rain later in the day could turn the roads into slick sheets of ice. And those hazardous conditions will arrive just as Oregonians are gearing up for...
KATU.com
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
KATU.com
How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop
It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
Protect your home from pipe-bursting winter weather, city warns
The Portland Water Bureau announced ahead of this week’s freezing winter storm that precautions can be taken to protect homes from water damage caused by bursting pipes.
KATU.com
Temps drop, winds roar as Portland enters winter storm, snow and freezing rain to come
PORTLAND, Ore. — Winter storm conditions swept over Portland overnight, marked by severe drops in temperature and howling winter winds. Cold arctic air flowed into the Columbia basin and filtered into Multnomah County, creating these conditions,. Temperatures fell into the low teens overnight, and are expected to linger in...
WWEEK
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland
Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
WWEEK
To Measure How Portland Is Doing, Let’s Compare Ourselves to Other Cities
The year’s end is a good time for taking stock. Maybe it’s the looming deadline of New Year’s resolutions. Or the sight of George Bailey seeing that, without him, Bedford Falls would look like Elon Musk’s Twitter. Could just be one too many glasses of eggnog. Whatever the reason, the holiday season is when a lot of us ruminate on who we’ve become—and what we could be.
railfan.com
‘Empire Builder’ Canceled Amid Winter Woes
CHICAGO — Intense winter weather across the northern tier of the nation is disrupting holiday travel on Amtrak. An Arctic cold front was bringing snow and below-zero temperatures to a large swath of the country this week. Axios reports that about 33 million people were under winter storm watches as of Tuesday.
Downtown Portland restaurateur to leaders: ‘We ask for change’
DarSalam is not alone. Just a few blocks away, Raven's Manor cocktail bar recently reported at least 5 of their windows were broken in a one-week period.
KGW
Winter conditions and air travel impacts at the Portland International Airport
It's peak holiday travel season at the PDX Airport. KGW spoke with the Port of Portland on winter weather, around tips for travelers and staying prepared.
KATU.com
Homeless advocates worry some may not go to warming shelters in dangerous temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore — Groups who help the homeless and even City and County leaders worry some people living may not go to warming shelters despite dangerously cold Wednesday night temperatures. “We’re handing out coats, and blankets, and sleeping bags as fast as we can," said Executive Director of Blanchet...
‘Louie Louie’ directly linked to global sound solutions
Biamp is one of the best-kept secrets in Oregon's Silicon Forest. They're a world leader in audio-visual technology, creating solutions for companies and governments in 120 countries around the world.
Portland is getting sleet and freezing rain this week. What's the difference between the two?
PORTLAND, Ore. — An ice storm is expected to hit Portland in the final few days before Christmas, dumping large amounts of sleet or freezing rain on the metro area, the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington amid frigid temperatures. Sleet and freezing rain both have the potential to wreak...
