ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRRzu_0jmNqrE800

SAN DIEGO – Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.

City officials said the road work will be on streets around Balboa Park, North Park, Otay Mesa, College Area and eastern parts of the city.

What’s next for San Diego’s problematic roads

A substance called slurry seal will be used for the project, which the city said is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. This seal extends the life of the roadway.

The city said the method streets are selected to be resurfaced is through a pavement management system, each street segment is assigned an “overall condition index,” based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks.

There was no mention of any roads closing during the project by the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

Christopher Rodriguez
4d ago

Talk about putting a bandaid on a compound fracture! Our gas tax dollars hard at work! The benefits of voting blue! 🤡🤡🤡

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inewsource

No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy