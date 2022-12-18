Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced

SAN DIEGO – Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.

City officials said the road work will be on streets around Balboa Park, North Park, Otay Mesa, College Area and eastern parts of the city.

A substance called slurry seal will be used for the project, which the city said is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. This seal extends the life of the roadway.

The city said the method streets are selected to be resurfaced is through a pavement management system, each street segment is assigned an “overall condition index,” based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks.

There was no mention of any roads closing during the project by the city.

