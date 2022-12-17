Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Kentucky Democrat Wheatley Announces Secretary of State Run
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced that he will run for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall in northern Kentucky. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams,...
US News and World Report
Kentucky GOP Rep. Maddox Drops Out of 2023 Governor's Race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in next year's election. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite...
US News and World Report
Jackley Looks to Take Momentum Into South Dakota AG's Office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's next attorney general, Marty Jackley, is looking to build momentum as he prepares to be sworn into office, announcing his top staff picks on Tuesday and laying out a list of priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Jackley, a Republican, previously held...
US News and World Report
Lt. Gov. Sanford Resigns, Gov. Burgum to Appoint Successor
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed one of his top executives to replace Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who announced his resignation Tuesday, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Tammy Miller, 62, the state's chief operating officer since...
US News and World Report
Land Secured to Rebuild in Eastern Kentucky After Floods
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The state has secured 75 acres (30 hectares) in eastern Kentucky where people who lost their homes to flooding can begin to rebuild, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday. The high-ground site in Knott County is one of several being considered for rebuilding projects, he...
US News and World Report
California Judge Rejects New Murder Trial for Scott Peterson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
US News and World Report
Police: Alcohol, Speed Contributed to Fatal Bus, Truck Crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said...
US News and World Report
Freezing Rain and Snow Snarl Travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
US News and World Report
Mississippi Man Arrested After Pit Bulls Maul Electrician
CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) — The owner of five now-deceased pit bulls has been arrested after the dogs mauled a Mississippi man, who had to be airlifted to the hospital for severe injuries. Police in Caroll County, located in the Mississippi Delta, charged the 44-year-old man on Saturday with five...
US News and World Report
Freight Train Carrying Iron Ore Derails in California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed Tuesday morning in Southern California, officials said. About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. in the city of Victorville, more than 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the railroad.
