Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board awards Edmonds Schools Foundation $15K to serve vulnerable families
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network program. Each week, the Nourishing Network delivers weekend meal kits to hundreds of students in the Edmonds School District who struggle with food...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Christine Stay: Mother, magazine editor and lover of books, plants and nature
Christine Lorene Stay died at her Edmonds, WA home on October 20, 2022 after a valiant fight against cancer. Her husband Michael was by her side. Chris was born in Frankfurt, Germany on January 10, 1952 to Donald Harry Stay and Jean Verna (Van Skiver) Stay. Upon discharge from the U.S. Air Force, her father took a position with Safeco Insurance and the family followed his work to several ports before settling for 10 years in Cincinnati, OH. Chris attended grade school and high school in that city. Several of her closest friends were found during these early years and she held those relationships close throughout her life.
lynnwoodtoday.com
South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter open Dec. 22-23
The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Thursday and Friday evening, Dec. 22-23, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight. Upon arrival, individuals will be fed dinner, receive a warm mat and blanket and be offered breakfast in the morning before their departure.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: Cascade Symphony Orchestra concerts and a call for art
As we head into the last few weeks of 2022, here is some art-related news to put on your radar for the coming year. Cascade Symphony Orchestra Presents “Capriccio Espagnole” and their Children’s Concert: “Ferdinand, The Bull”. Monday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Capriccio Espagnole.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Season’s greetings from your trusted news team
Holiday wishes from all of us at the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications: My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule
Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed) Snohomish County...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 11-17, 2022
18600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported. 20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a call of an assault with a weapon and attempted kidnapping. 19400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving. 19720 block 48th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported. 19900 block...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night
A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sheriff’s office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began implementation of body cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel, starting with deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office will continue to train and outfit all commissioned staff with...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
Comments / 0